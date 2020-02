It is often said that small kids deal with smaller problems and big kids have bigger problems. But what about the kids who are not very small, and the teenage years are far away? Well, such school-age kids are between 6 to 9 years of age when they develop some special interests and talents. Understanding their needs can help them stay healthy and positive in life. Right from hygiene habits to mental health, here are 5 important parenting tips you need to keep in mind when you have 6 to 9-year-old kids.

Make mealtimes as happy as possible

Change in eating habits and sudden shifts in appetite are normal at this age. Follow this parenting tip of stocking the house with healthy options only. Make him realize that milk, yogurt, veggies, cheese are all better options than junk food. However, don’t force your child to overeat and let him enjoy his meal.

Teach your kid to become street smart

Accidents are the biggest risk for children at this age. Therefore, now is the right time to make your child learn about her own safety. Teach her how to cross a road and what to do if a stranger approaches her.

Make sure your child is healthy

Regular visits to a pediatrician will keep your child healthy. But apart from that, his mental health is also something you need to take care of. If you have doubts or concerns about your child’s behavior, talk to them or take them for counselling.

Establish fair limits on their screen time

There’s no problem with kids enjoying technology under the supervision of a parent. But there are several drawbacks also as it makes her lazy or maybe even aggressive. Therefore, limiting her screen time may help in making her spend more time doing creative things like colouring, reading, etc.

Make sure they indulge in physical activities

According to studies, it is very important for your kid to get at least an hour of physical activities like running or playing a sport. Make sure he spends time on a playground or climbs monkey ladders, which is a good way to increase their muscle strength.