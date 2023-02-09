5 Parenting Skills That Make You Better at Running a Business

Your Parenting Skills Can Help You Run A Successful Business

There are a lot of key parenting skills which can help an individual run a successful business.

Parenthood brings huge transitions in a person's personality and more so when they are invested in running a business. When individuals become parents often times, they realise that parenthood is their newfound passion. In addition to being disciplined, nurturing, multitasking there are a lot of key parenting skills which can blend in and help an individual run a successful business.

"Similar to the needs of a child, a company requires a lot of heart and soul too. Successful leaders and business owners often find it easier to apply the art and newfound knowledge of parenting to operate the business," says Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO, PM Relocations.

Here, the CEO talks about top 5 parenting skill/strategies which can help you ace the game of running a business.

The Art of Multitasking

One of the first and foremost skill which a person acquires as a new parent is the art of multitasking. Being a successful leader and entrepreneur, one has to ensure that they don multiple hats. Being a person who leads from the front, it is crucial to harness the skill of multitasking and ace it.

Creating Value Amongst People

Unlike traditional family setups which require one to create a positive environment in a family, creating value amongst people is the key to have the right foundational setup for any company. Once employees start driving out value in their behaviour not only will the work environment be positive, but it will also build unity amidst them for better work.

Keeping Calm and Maintaining the Composure

One of the most important traits of being a parent to both a child and a business is to keep your cool no matter the situation. Being a person of accountability and responsibility means heavy investment and commitment with each day and getting exposed to a lot of things. Hence, keeping the patience and calm amidst chaos is crucial to overcome the challenges.

Being Fair

Nurturing a business is like nurturing a small kid, hence, one constantly needs to work towards growth and sustainability along with providing an environment which is fair and appreciates each one and their efforts justly.

It's OK to not have a Balance! SOMETIMES

The concept of balance is very different for each individual. It is crucial to not have balance and let one life priority take over the other for some period of time. Its ok to not have a balance sometimes and just be yourself while you take in every moment. The idea is to force yourself to be in the moment and them embark on a new chain of thoughts in order to innovate and grow.

