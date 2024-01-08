5 Important Things That Moms Should Do At The Time Of Labor

Photo: Freepik

There are a few things that can be done to make the labor phase as bearable and seamless as possible. Find out more.

For most women, labor is the most challenging part of the entire journey of pregnancy. It is a moment of pain, trepidation and excitement all bundled into one. There, however, are a few things that can be done to make the labor phase as bearable and seamless as possible. Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician and gynecologist, stated that she has most women being scared of labor, not knowing what to do during it. According to her, there are five specific things that all birthing mothers need to know. Read on.

Move around

The first thing to do in labor would be to move around. According to Dr Verma, staying upright "encourages your baby to move down into the pelvis, as you have gravity working in your favour". It also helps to reduce the pain caused by contractions, and fasten the labor process.

Birthing ball exercises

The second thing to do would be to use a birthing ball. The doctor said it can help open the pelvis. Other benefits include: relieving pressure, hastening the dilation process, helping the baby drop into the pelvis and getting the baby in the optimal position for birth.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shalini Verma (@drshalini_obgyn)

Birth lunges

Do it like you would do a normal lunge, but make sure to have a doctor or nurse present with you while you attempt it. According to the expert, it can stretch the muscles of pelvic floor and ligaments, and allow the baby to descend easily. Do 10 minutes on each side.

Focus on breathing

"It will help distract you from contraction and make your labor easier," said the doctor, adding that relaxed breathing also increases oxytocin levels by reducing stress hormones, thus quickening the labour process.

Get emotional support

It is natural to feel overwhelmed, especially if you are a first-time mother. It is, therefore, advisable to have your spouse or a loved one present with you. The doctor pointed out that emotional support from a loved one can boost oxytocin -- called the 'love hormone' -- that can stimulates contractions. "It also makes your contractions effective and efficient, and helps in cervical dilation, leading to a shorter labor."

You may like to read