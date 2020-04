“What’s in a name? that which we call a rose By any other name would smell as sweet,” wrote William Shakespeare, hundreds of years back. But times have changed since then. A name, social scientists believe, has, influences our personality and even the way we are perceived by people around us. Our name, like our personality, is a crucial aspect of our personality. So, it should be chosen wisely.

Once your baby is born, you’ll receive a lot of naming suggestions from the people around you. But you need to be judicious before finalizing a name. Recently, a couple from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh has named their son ‘Sanitizer’ considering the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. This is not the only bizarre name which has come to light of late. Another couple in Raipur has named their twins, ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’. We don’t know what impact these names are going to have on these kids in the future. But one thing is for sure: You need to choose a name for your little bundle of joy, that makes him comfortable with his own identity. Here are a few factors to keep in mind while picking up a name for your baby.

Meaning

Names with beautiful meanings are quite common in many parts of the world, especially India. If you wish to name your baby which has a meaning, make sure that you choose one such name that helps your child imbibe the qualities of the term. As already mentioned, a name might influence your child’s personality. For example, names woven around happiness may keep your child cheerful.

Religious significance

Religions have a huge influence when it comes to naming a child. There is a common belief among people that a name can play a role in shaping the personality of a baby. Therefore, a lot of couples choose heroic names based on mythological characters like Krishna, Arjun, Ram and many more. However, these names may sound a little old-fashioned. Try to pick up unique mythological characters while naming your baby. This will help your child stand apart in a crowd.

Popularity

Acceptance of a name is another point parents need to consider before naming their child. Unfortunately, you are often judged by your name among many other things. People make a perception about you from your name even before seeing you in person. Keep this in mind while naming your little ones. The name shouldn’t make them feel awkward. Some couples prefer to choose a name of a famous personality for their baby. The best thing about choosing a popular name is acceptance from people. A celebrity-inspired name is easily accepted, no matter whether it is unique or common.

Sound

Avoid giving your baby a quirky name as how the name sounds also matters. Avoid names that have sounds like Oh, ooh, Aw, Awe, and ah. The vibrations of such sounds convey a sense of shock and should be avoided in a name. Also, these names may make your child become a target of jokes or teasing.