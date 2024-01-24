5 Different Parenting Styles: Which One is Perfect for You and Your Child?

Parenting Styles: In the complex tapestry of parenting, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Each family is unique, and finding a balance for both parents and children is crucial.

Becoming a parent is an enormously unique journey filled with deep love, various challenges, and tough decisions. How we parent differently can shape the bond we have with our children. Three of the most common ways we parent are permissive, authoritarian, and authoritative. Let's delve into these unique styles, see how they affect kids and if they bring any changes in parents too.

Permissive Parenting (Freedom But With Caution)

Permissive parenting is the most lenient approach to parenting. If you are not strict, you have a tone of flexibility, and you force negligible rules and expectations on your kid, then you are a permissive parent. However, it may look warm and loving but it lacks boundaries. Here you blur the line between a parent and a friend, which can result in consequential challenges related to the behaviour and discipline of your kid.

Authoritarian Parenting (Strict Approach)

Authoritarian parenting, on the other side, is a rigid parenting style. If you set strict rules and expectations, set standards of conduct, leave no room for questioning and emphasize obedience to your kid, then you are an authoritarian parent. This behaviour of strictness leads to negative effects on kids. It gradually limits a child's self-expression, worsens her social skills, lowers her self-esteem, and increases mental health issues.

Authoritative Parenting (Balance and Respect)

Authoritative parenting finds a balance between both permissive and authoritarian parenting styles. If you act out according to your child's personality then you are an authoritative parent. It includes making rules according to a child's needs, encouraging respect, intimacy, and a loving bond. This blended approach to parenting promotes positive social skills and higher self-esteem in kids.

Parenting Effects on Children and Parents

Studies suggest that authoritarian parenting is associated with many negative effects on kids and parents should be aware of potential consequences before following this approach. Avoiding over-reliance on physical punishment and yelling is crucial for fostering a healthy parent-child relationship. On the other hand, being too lenient can also impact kids negatively. A blended approach of both, authoritative styles of parenting is better to adopt as it can fix the parents-children dynamics according to present necessities.

It's crucial to recognize that individual circumstances, such as having a child with developmental disabilities, can influence the stress levels of parents, making the adoption of a specific parenting style more complex.

Choose Your Parenting Path

Parenting styles are never fixed, parents can adopt any of the styles based on their child's age and developmental stage. Most parents follow the same parenting style they got from their upbringing and it is challenging to break this ritual for them. But a parent should always remember that the requirements of her kids can be different from hers. Parents must understand the mental state of their child and choose the right parenting style. Seeking professional help when needed is a sign of strength, providing valuable guidance in navigating the challenges of parenthood.