How To Make A Unique Communication Channel With Ageing Parents?

Stuttering symptoms typically appear early as they develop their language skills, while almost 30% stutter into adulthood and may persist as a lifelong communication disorder. Stuttering is often dysfluent speech. It is not only limited to children but of late, even elderly citizens have been groped by this communication competence. Seniors are beginning to learn that they can be susceptible to stuttering, whether they receive palliative or other care and support. There seems to be a limited and precise definition of communication effectiveness per the consensus.

This perpetuates the stigma and drives adverse outcomes for those who stutter or suffer from communication disorders. And our elders are no different; moreover, their insecurity may have a far more negative impact on their life, especially when they develop this disorder they didn't have. Constant stuttering makes people feel self-conscious and anxious. Their inability to say a simple phrase can become a complex and embarrassing challenge for them, sometimes resulting in them not wanting to say anything.

Causes of stuttering in elders by Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO of Vesta ElderCare

Emotional difficulties or a revival of old anxieties - When combined with a few other concerns that come with becoming older, everything from financial stress to deteriorating health can make it difficult to express oneself or find the right words. If the same perplexity, uncertainty, fear, and loneliness are felt decades later, someone who may have stammered as a child may experience it again. Brain changes - Due to neurogenic reasons, seniors may start to stutter often. A stroke probably affected the parts of their brains responsible for language processing and correct word formation. In addition, it's possible that a fall or collision led to a concussion or other mental conditions. Confusion - Advanced dementias like Alzheimer's disease might make it challenging to form or arrange words. Beyond the "tip of one's tongue," this extends to aphasia, the inability to put complete phrases together to find the appropriate words. Stress - One of the lesser-known causes of stuttering in adults is severe anxiety. Stuttering in adults not predisposed to this disorder has often been linked to extreme stress arising from trauma, the death of a loved one or financial difficulties. Medication alterations - Some medications that seniors may take more of than they did earlier in life may cause a stutter or unusual changes in diction or speech patterns.

Building The Path Forward

Although there is no cure for stuttering, various treatments are available, which may differ. In addition, multiple institutions and healthcare service providers work ardently to care for and serve communication-disabled people. To build better communication, one can begin to educate themselves about the particulars of various disabilities and understand that there are different ways of thinking about disability, which may allow for heightened respect, dignity, and value for those considered disabled.

