World Health Day: Ignorance Of Dental Hygiene Can Lead To Critical Diseases

Oral health is the window to general health, it is where the digestive system begins. Poor oral health is associated with many chronic diseases.

Dental health is as important as overall body health. It works as an important indicator. That is why maintaining oral hygiene should be of utmost importance. Mouth is the primary way through which different germs and bacteria can enter our body and start harming their way through it. Hence, having proper dental hygiene should be the first thing that we should take care of when it comes to our health.

Ignorance is the main cause of problem in the majority of the population who suffer from various oral diseases. One such common disease is dental cavities (tooth decay), which harm mainly the kids and the younger population. Oral cavity can be taken as the intersection of medicine and dentistry, and it acts as the window into the general health of the people. Pathologic conditions in the mouth have a greater systemic impact than many providers can assume.

Oral health problems can change the way of living for people. They can cause pain during chewing, discomfort in the teeth and mouth, difficulty in talking and speaking.

Oral health is the window to your overall health

Oral health has always been described as the window to general health. It is where the digestive system begins. And it is our job to keep that window safe. But it is sad to say that only a small proportion of the population prefer to visit a dentist for regular checkups or during any oral problems faced, and the other part of the population uses general medication, local chemists or simply use home remedies to cure the situation.

Having said that, it is not yet clear if these interactions are true or it is just an association between periodontal disease and other systemic conditions, including atherosclerotic vascular disease, pulmonary disease, diabetes, pregnancy-related complications, osteoporosis, and kidney disease. Pulmonary diseases such as pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and exacerbations of chronic bronchitis all involve the aspiration of bacteria from the oropharynx into the lower respiratory tract.

Oral health plays a very important role in many systemic diseases including diabetes and heart diseases. Tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and mouth infections are also some of the common diseases which can happen due to ignorance of dental hygiene.

Periodontal diseases

Periodontal diseases are infections in the mouth and are commonly caused by the formation of plaque and bacteria. These diseases cause swollen gums, frequent gum bleeding, or sore gums, bad breath, and can also change the alignment of the teeth. Periodontal diseases are also associated with severe health problems such as stroke, pneumonia, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease is seen to be bidirectional, meaning that periodontal disease can affect glycaemic index in a diabetic patient.

Pregnancy and oral health

It's not news that there is a significant link between one's oral health and general health. But pregnancy may make women more prone to gum diseases and cavities. Both Poor oral health during pregnancy can also lead to poor health outcomes for the mother and the baby. Hence, oral health should be considered an important part of prenatal care.

Tips to maintain good oral hygiene

Brush twice daily

Floss daily

Replace your brush every 2 to 4 months

Schedule appointments with your dentist every 6 months

Your mouth is an entry point to many bacteria and diseases. So, it is important to maintain a good oral hygiene to keep these bacteria from entering your system.

The article is contributed by Dr Rajesh Shetty, M.D.S, Periodontist and Implantologist. He is the founder of Dazzle Dental Clinic, Mumbai.