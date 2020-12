To maintain good dental health, all individuals need to know about the dental issues that might affect them. Here is how a woman should take care of her dental health through the years.

If you thought the ebb and flow of your hormones is limited to fluctuations in your mood, think again. It turns out, hormonal changes at different stages of a woman’s life also have an impact on their oral health. Dr Gunita Singh, Director, Dentem, explains that hormones play a very important role in the mental, social, physical and oral health of a woman at every age group. Also Read - Air pollution exposure may increase the risk of oral cavities and mouth cancer

“Every age group is a new challenge for a woman as the body goes through a lot. Their health is affected differently at every stage,” she continued. This article shed light on how important it is for women to take care of their dental health through the years. Also Read - Oral health plays an important role in overall health: Study

Dental Health Of Women At Different Ages

Dr Gunita Singh explains how age affects the oral health of a woman at different ages. Also Read - Brush your teeth every day to keep the dentist and liver cancer at bay

Teenage Girls (Ages 13-15 years)

Puberty hits you badly and takes a toll on your health. Your appearance changes, your face, your body changes, and so does your teeth. While you might not see a big difference when it comes to the appearance of your teeth but you may experience problems like swelling and bleeding. If left untreated, it can lead to gingivitis and periodontitis.

“Gums are the foundation of teeth. If these problems are left untreated, it can lead to problems which cannot be controlled,” she said.

She further explained that this age is the right time to check for braces. Timely treatment can help one avoid extraction and have the best results.

Under 40

This is a healthy age for your teeth, and women are less likely to face dental problems from 20 onwards. However, a proper dental care regime is required to avoid dental problems in the future. This is also the time when a woman goes through some major changes in her life. She conceives and becomes a mother can cause so many hormonal changes. It is vital to check on gums and teeth during this phase as you might face problems like teeth sensitivity, enamel loss, constant bad breath due to gingival changes.

Above 40 (The Premenopausal And Menopausal Stage)

When a woman hits the age of 40, her body undergoes yet another change which causes a major hormonal change in her body. After the age of 40, a woman does a natural cessation of her menstrual cycle, which marks the end of fertility. This phase is known as menopause. Perimenopause refers to the time during which a woman’s body transitions to menopause.

Dr Singh explains that these major hormonal changes can affect your gums, hence it is essential to take for your teeth during this period.

“Full mouth X-rays, known as OPG (Orthopantomogram), which is a panoramic scanning dental X-ray of the upper and lower jaw. This X-ray can help you understand if you have any bone loss around the teeth as it may even lead to tooth loss at a later stage,” she said.

Some women also complain of enamel loss and unhealthy teeth that need to be taken care of immediately.

A Word From The Expert

Just like any other body part, taking take of your teeth is equally as important and should be given a priority. Women should be more careful of dental issues as they go through some drastic changes throughout their life. You should always plan at the right age instead of waiting for the disaster to happen.