Why Does Your Child Have Chalky Teeth?

Children with chalky teeth may have visible opaque white, creamy white or yellow-brown patches on the teeth.

An annual dental visit is always recommended for children above the age of 1 year. However, many parents ignore dental visits for their children as they think that milk teeth may not have any issues. This is not right. A lot of factors can cause enamel defects in the milk teeth as well as in the permanent teeth which are developing right under them. In addition, dental disorders can affect a child's self-esteem.

Alok, a 7-year-old boy, suddenly stopped smiling. The bubbly child had turned shy and conscious of his smile. The large white patch on his emerging upper front tooth ruined the excitement of getting the new teeth. His parents thought it was due to improper cleaning of the teeth but were taken by surprise when they consulted the dentist. Alok had "Chalky teeth".

What are chalky teeth?

Also known as developmental enamel defects, chalky teeth affect the tooth enamel, which forms the hard outermost protective layer of our teeth. Normal enamel of permanent teeth has a uniform, translucent light yellow to greyish white colour with blemishes, while that of the baby teeth has a milky white colour. Though there is no complete cure for chalky teeth, early identification may save the tooth from further decay and extraction

Causes of chalky teeth

The period of formation of tooth enamel in humans stretches from the 3rd month inside the mother's womb up to 8 years after birth. During this period the cells which produce the enamel are extremely sensitive to environmental, physiological or biochemical changes that occur within the body of the pregnant mother or the child.

Chalky teeth represent some kind of disturbance during the formation of the enamel, resulting in changing enamel structure and a blemish/patch on the teeth. At times, the shape and texture of the teeth may also change, affecting the appearance as well as the functioning of the affected teeth.

Numerous factors can cause enamel defects in the milk teeth and permanent teeth. The defects may be limited to one or few teeth or generalised to involve the majority/all of the teeth. Injuries to the baby teeth may cause enamel defects in the permanent teeth which are developing right under them.

The generalised defects can be either due to hereditary or environmental factors. Both baby teeth and permanent teeth are affected if the cause is hereditary but need not be so if the cause is environmental.

Birth prematurity, low birth weight, malnutrition, infections, prolonged illnesses, and exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins are some of the environmental factors.

High blood pressure and diabetes of the mother during pregnancy can also lead to enamel defects.

High levels of fluoride in the drinking water are also an important cause.

What does it look like?

Children with chalky teeth may have visible opaque white, creamy white or yellow-brown patches on the teeth. This change in the appearance of the teeth causes a blow to the self-esteem of the child. Heightened sensitivity to heat, cold and sweets is common. Due to the roughened surface of the teeth, food and bacteria get deposited on them, thereby increasing the chances of developing cavities and infections.

Diagnosis & Treatment

Treatment of chalky teeth depends on the amount of damage seen at the time of diagnosis of the condition. Many children are brought in early by concerned parents for dental consultations. While it is desirable to prevent these defects from occurring in the first place, this seems impossible since it is difficult to control the contributing factors. Hence, early diagnosis by a paediatric dentist is important to minimise complications and improve the results of treatment.

In case the permanent teeth are involved, measures are taken to prevent worsening, while the child waits to get permanent solutions after complete teeth maturation and the dentition.

Early treatment of chalky teeth in children consists of the following:

Application of prescribed products to increase the mineral content of the defective areas and fissure sealants to prevent cavity formation in the molars and premolar teeth.

Diet modifications to prevent staining or breakdown of enamel in the defective areas may be advised.

Aesthetic rehabilitation to restore the child's self-esteem using minimally invasive methods.

Advanced cases need complex treatment options like steel crowns for the molar teeth and tooth-coloured fillings or crowns for the front teeth.

Chalky teeth are a global oral health concern gaining increasing importance in academic and research settings today and with a good reason. Creating awareness among the public about this condition can help in early recognition and treatment. When their oral health-related quality of life is improved and self-esteem is restored, the young children can blossom into happy, confident adults.

The article is written by Dr Rashmi Nayak, Professor of Pediatrics and Preventive Dentistry, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.