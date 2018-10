We often fail to recognize the importance of a good oral hygiene due to which we tend to neglect it. This, in turn, can invite many tooth problems like tooth decay, periodontitis, bad breath, swollen gums, cavities and many more, which can rob your peace. So, in order to keep the tooth problems away, you should follow a good oral-care routine with the help of your expert. Furthermore, you must also go for regular check-ups and follow-ups, which can help you to get a timely treatment if you are suffering from any tooth problems at all. So, say hello to a good oral-care hygiene which will help you to keep your pearly whites intact and healthy. You can these fool-proof tips and save your teeth.

You should brush twice a day: Yes, you have heard it right! See to it that you don’t skip this one. Brushing your teeth twice is essential as it will help you to eliminate the bacteria in your mouth. Also, speak to your dentist regarding the right brushing technique and about which brush you should use.

You should floss your teeth daily: This will help you to get rid of those annoying food particles which tend to stick between your teeth. Thus, you will be able to keep cavities and tooth decay at bay.

You should limit acidic drinks and fruit juices: Acidic foods and drinks can be harsh on your teeth and can soften tooth material and dissolve the minerals in tooth enamel, due to which your enamel gets eroded and it can cause cavities too.

You should limit your intake of sugary foods: They can cause plaque so avoid candies and so on.

You should avoid using your teeth for anything other than chewing the food: Yes, most of the people commit this crime! Don't remove those bottle tops or open packaging of your food items with your teeth. It is a strict no-no. This can cause chipping and breaking of your teeth. Hence, don't try doing it ever!