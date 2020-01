Dentists recommend brushing teeth at least twice a day, in addition to flossing once daily. Sure, you may have already developed the habit of brushing your teeth daily. But are you doing it the right way? Yes, there is a proper way to brush your teeth. If you are doing it the wrong way, it may harm your gums. In this series of our today health tips, we will share with you some tips for keeping your teeth clean and healthy. Here are the do’s and don’ts of brushing teeth that you need to know –

Don’t use a brush with hard bristles

The size of the brush’s head is important, too. Choose the brush size that’s appropriate for your mouth. Also, avoid using a brush with hard bristles, as it may cause damage to your gums. Some people think that the harder the bristles are, the more they’ll clean. This is not true. Soft bristles can clean your teeth very effectively.

Don’t put too much force when brushing

While brushing, do not keep your brush flat, but hold the brush at 45-degree angle. Avoid making long strokes. Short, side to side strokes can do the job better. Be gentle with your teeth. Put too much force may damage your enamel. Use gentle circular motions and try to cover the whole tooth surface to the gum line. Don’t ever brush back and forth.

Don’t use the same toothbrush for more than 3 months

Replace your toothbrush after every 3-4 months. However, if the bristles start wearing out, replace it sooner. If your toothbrush wears out too quickly, it is often because of applying too much pressure when brushing. Also, get a new brush if you are sick as germs can live on the brush.

Don’t rush to finish

You should brush for at least 2 minutes. Make sure to spend 30 seconds for each quadrant of your mouth.

Don’t forget to brush your tongue

Bacteria can reside on the tongue and that could lead to bad breath. Using a brush or a tongue scraper, clean your tongue at least once a day.

Don’t keep your toothbrush locked

Let your toothbrush to air dry. Also, avoid storing your toothbrush on the sink counter as this will make bathroom particles to get on it. Instead, keep your toothbrush in the medicine cabinet.