As the temperature drop, cold wind can sting your skin and jab your teeth. Many people experience extreme dental pain during winter months, more with people with existing dental problems. Do your teeth hurt or feel sensitive when you go out in cold winter? Here, an expert explains the common causes of tooth sensitivity in winter as well as shares dental care tips one must follow in winters.
Dr Shruti Saini, periodontist and oral implantologist, founder, Smiles for Miles, says, "Common causes of tooth sensitivity are tooth decay, exposed dentin due to the compromised outer covering of the tooth structure, or gum recession or it may also occur due to the certain cleansing habits like brushing aggressively and using hard bristle toothbrush."
"Some people may feel extreme sensitivity to hot and cold foods. This happens because the tooth tends to contract or expand when there are extreme temperature changes. Due to this, tiny cracks emerge in the tooth, which makes uncomfortable for the patient," she adds.
If you experience tooth sensitivity, Dr Saini recommends getting the dental examination done by a dentist to rule out the exact cause of your pain.
According to Dr Saini, apart from dental sensitivity, dental problems that are common in winter include Canker sores, cold sores, dry mouth, and crack teeth. You can also have chapped lips if you're not keeping your area around your mouth and lips moisturised, she says.
Besides visiting your dentists, Dr Shruti Saini recommends adopting some helpful habits to maintain your pearly white smile during the winter.
