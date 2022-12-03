Tips To Avoid Toothache and Sensitivity In Winter

An expert explains the causes of tooth sensitivity and other dental problems in winters and suggests tips to maintain your pearly white smile.

As the temperature drop, cold wind can sting your skin and jab your teeth. Many people experience extreme dental pain during winter months, more with people with existing dental problems. Do your teeth hurt or feel sensitive when you go out in cold winter? Here, an expert explains the common causes of tooth sensitivity in winter as well as shares dental care tips one must follow in winters.

Dr Shruti Saini, periodontist and oral implantologist, founder, Smiles for Miles, says, "Common causes of tooth sensitivity are tooth decay, exposed dentin due to the compromised outer covering of the tooth structure, or gum recession or it may also occur due to the certain cleansing habits like brushing aggressively and using hard bristle toothbrush."

"Some people may feel extreme sensitivity to hot and cold foods. This happens because the tooth tends to contract or expand when there are extreme temperature changes. Due to this, tiny cracks emerge in the tooth, which makes uncomfortable for the patient," she adds.

If you experience tooth sensitivity, Dr Saini recommends getting the dental examination done by a dentist to rule out the exact cause of your pain.

Common dental problems in winters

According to Dr Saini, apart from dental sensitivity, dental problems that are common in winter include Canker sores, cold sores, dry mouth, and crack teeth. You can also have chapped lips if you're not keeping your area around your mouth and lips moisturised, she says.

Your daily habits that may harm your teeth

Besides visiting your dentists, Dr Shruti Saini recommends adopting some helpful habits to maintain your pearly white smile during the winter.

Brushing aggressively can not only cause abrasion to your teeth but also your gum, further increasing the problem of gum recession. Hence, it is important to know the right brushing technique and use soft bristle toothbrush.

You can also use a desensitizing tooth paste that your dentist recommends. This helps to create a protective barrier over the sensitive area of the teeth.

Increased consumption of high sugar diet and usage of at-home whitening kits. Reduce the consumption of high sugary and acidic foods and drinks.

Breathing in dry air during winter and excessive mouth breathing can also cause dry mouth, or xerostomia as it is called in medical term. This can increase your chances of tooth decay and mouth infection. To prevent this condition, take at least two-three liters of water every day. You can also use sugar-free gums to keep your mouth moist.