Many essential health care services have taken a back seat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is advisable to avoid visiting hospitals or clinics during the pandemic, unless very serious, to reduce possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. As COVID-19 is a viral respiratory disease, visiting a dental clinic now is considered highly unsafe. The novel coronavirus is present in the mucus and saliva in the mouth and throat of the infected person. This means there is a possibility that the tools used by dentists may be contaminated with the virus if a COVID-19 patient visits the clinic.

With the Indian government gradually removing restrictions in the unlock phase, various medical services, including oral healthcare, have resumed functioning keeping certain safety measures in place. For example, dental experts are first screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and keep the number of appointments in a day to a minimum. Dental clinics implement strict sanitation protocols and dentists wear protective gear too.

While dental professionals are doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus, there are certain things that patients can do to reduce their chances of getting exposed to the virus. Planning on visiting your dentist during the pandemic? Here are certain things you should keep in mind.

Consider if your dental visit can be postponed

Before visiting a dental clinic, ask yourself if you need treatment right now or your toothache is serious enough to take the risk. If it’s bearable for you, it’s better to postpone your dental visit and take the treatment later on. Or you can consider telehealth services and consult a dental expert if you should visit a clinic at this time.

Dental procedures may take longer than usual

The novel coronavirus tends to spread majorly via respiratory droplets released when infected people talk, sneeze or cough. To reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, dental experts are avoiding the use of instruments that can produce tiny clouds of droplets. Instead, they are returning to manual tools for procedures like enamel cleanings. Thus a dental visit during the pandemic may take a longer time than usual. So, before you visit a dental clinic now, prepare your mind for the extra time.

Make sure to follow the safety guidelines

Getting ready for the dental trip? Make sure that you follow all the necessary safety guidelines like wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing in the dental chamber.

Try home remedies to treat toothache

Considering the present situation, it would be advisable to try some home remedies first to mitigate the pain. There are some simple ingredients that may provide temporary relief from the discomfort. Try these treatments at home before visiting a dentist:

Saltwater Rinse: Mix warm water with salt and swish it around in the mouth for about 30 seconds for temporary relief from the toothache.

Apply Clove Oil: Cloves has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help fight tooth and gum infections. Gently chew a whole clove or place the crushed clove on the affected tooth for about 30 minutes. Or apply clove oil directly to the affected area using cotton balls.

Use An Ice Pack: Hold an ice pack against the outside of the cheek, where the tooth is aching, for a few minutes. This can help ease the pain and reduce swelling from an infection.