The Major Cause For Periodontitis That Leads To Tooth Loss Identified

A new study reinforces the importance of regular tooth cleaning to keep periodontitis at bay and prevent tooth loss.

Periodontitis, a form of severe gum infection, is recognised as one of the major causes of tooth loss. It is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation and weakening of the supporting structures of the teeth, leading to tooth loss. However, due to lack of adequate knowledge in terms of risk factors associated with periodontitis, management of the condition remains difficult. Now, a research team from Okayama University, Japan, has identified oral bacteria as the major cause for periodontitis.

Previous studies have associated the nature of the oral microbiome as well as genetic 'polymorphism,' the most common type of genetic variation among people, with the developing of periodontitis. However, till date, no study has simultaneously assessed the importance of these two risk factors.

In the new study, the research led by Assistant Professor Naoki Toyama from Okayama University, Japan have emphasized that oral microbiome plays greater role in the development of periodontitis than an individual's genetic makeup. The researchers believe that their findings, published in International Journal of Environment and Public Health Research, could guide clinicians in designing better strategies for diagnosing and treating periodontitis.

How to keep periodontitis at bay

Are microbes associated with the presence of periodontitis or it is the host genetic factors that facilitate the development of the condition?

In their study, Dr. Toyama and colleagues found that the " -diversity" of the microbes (the ratio between regional and local species diversity) was significantly different between the periodontitis and control groups. In addition, the presence of the bacteria species, P. gingivalis and the bacterial families, Lactobacillaceae and Desulfobulbaceae, was found associated with periodontitis. But they didn't find any link between genetic polymorphism and periodontitis. Based on their findings, the team concluded that our oral microbiome affects the status of periodontitis more than our genes.

Dr. Toyama noted that the findings would motivate clinicians to pay more attention to microbiome composition rather than the genetic identity of the individual in the routine work of periodontal examination, and design customized treatment strategy for the condition.

How To Fight Oral Bacteria

Bacteria living on tooth surfaces thrive on sugars from leftover food in your mouth and produce acid as a waste product. Over time, high levels of acid can soften and erode your enamel, eventually leading to tooth decay. Here are 3 ways to prevent plaque build-up that supports disease-causing bacteria.

Brush and floss at least once a day: This can remove most of the plaque buildup. Use fluoride toothpaste to help strengthen your enamel. Make sure you wait for 30 minutes to an hour after eating before brushing to reduce the acid level in your mouth. Get dental cleanings twice a year to remove hard to reach plaque.

Reduce intake of sweets: The bacteria in your mouth love sugary foods, and the more they feast on sugar, the more they produce acid. So, cut back on sugar-rich snacks and instead choose fresh fruits, raw vegetables or dairy products to beat your hunger pangs.

Try decay-fighting supplements: If you have low saliva flow, you can use an artificial saliva supplement or products containing xylitol, an alcohol-based sugar, to improve your mouth hygiene. Xylitol also inhibits bacterial growth. However, consult a dentist first before taking any dental supplement.