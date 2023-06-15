The Brushing Fallacy: Why Brushing Alone Is Not Enough For Good Dental Hygiene?

Even if you brush twice a day and floss once, there are other things you should do to protect your teeth and gums from cavities, periodontal disease, and other problems.

Brushing is a daily routine and an essential aspect of effective oral hygiene, but more is needed. Brushing your teeth daily eliminates food particles and plaque, which helps to prevent cavities and gum disease. However, brushing alone is inadequate to maintain optimal dental health. Despite brushing the visible surfaces of teeth, dental problems can arise from debris and bacteria left in difficult-to-reach areas, such as gum lines, crevices between teeth, and in cases of periodontal disease.

According To The Indian Dental Association

Brushing only removes around 60% of plaque and bacteria from the teeth and gums. The other 40% is trapped between the teeth and can only be removed with floss. Water flosser removes food particles and bacteria that brushing cannot reach. It is important to floss at least once a day to help keep your gums healthy and prevent bacteria buildup. So, Dr Anil Arora, Veteran Dentist and Advisor from Oracura suggests using the best water flosser to practice optimum oral hygiene.

Summary

Even if you brush twice a day and floss once, there are other things you should do to protect your teeth and gums from cavities, periodontal disease, and other problems. Combine a decent brushing or electric toothbrush and invest in an electric flosser with frequent dental checkups, using fluoride-containing mouthwash, and reducing sugar intake to keep your teeth and gums healthy, strong, and beautiful.

