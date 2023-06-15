The Brushing Fallacy: Why Brushing Alone Is Not Enough For Good Dental Hygiene?

Brushing is a daily routine and an essential aspect of effective oral hygiene, but more is needed. Brushing your teeth daily eliminates food particles and plaque, which helps to prevent cavities and gum disease. However, brushing alone is inadequate to maintain optimal dental health. Despite brushing the visible surfaces of teeth, dental problems can arise from debris and bacteria left in difficult-to-reach areas, such as gum lines, crevices between teeth, and in cases of periodontal disease.
According To The Indian Dental Association
Brushing only removes around 60% of plaque and bacteria from the teeth and gums. The other 40% is trapped between the teeth and can only be removed with floss. Water flosser removes food particles and bacteria that brushing cannot reach. It is important to floss at least once a day to help keep your gums healthy and prevent bacteria buildup. So, Dr Anil Arora, Veteran Dentist and Advisor from Oracura suggests using the best water flosser to practice optimum oral hygiene.
Regular dental check-ups: Besides brushing and using dental flossers regularly, it is critical to maintain regular dental check-ups and cleanings. This allows dentists to detect early indicators of oral disease and provide appropriate treatment. Dental hygienists can also provide thorough professional cleaning of oral health. Doing this regularly can help reduce the risk of long-term oral health problems and maintain a healthy smile.
Mouthwash is often overlooked in dental hygiene, but an antimicrobial mouthwash can help reduce bacteria and guard against plaque and tartar buildup. It also aids in neutralising acids and other chemicals that might hurt teeth and gums. Mouthwash can help remove stubborn plaque buildup, decrease inflammation, and prevent gum disease.
A balanced diet is also vital for preserving healthy teeth: A poor diet high in sugary and starchy foods can add to plaque and bacteria buildup; therefore, avoiding these snacks is critical for oral health. Experts recommend fibre and calcium-rich food intake for positive gum health.
Electric toothbrushes: The toothbrush head moves back and forth, which is far more effective at removing plaque than hand brushing. In addition, electric toothbrushes also have built-in timers to ensure that users brush for the recommended two minutes.
Summary
Even if you brush twice a day and floss once, there are other things you should do to protect your teeth and gums from cavities, periodontal disease, and other problems. Combine a decent brushing or electric toothbrush and invest in an electric flosser with frequent dental checkups, using fluoride-containing mouthwash, and reducing sugar intake to keep your teeth and gums healthy, strong, and beautiful.