Sustainable Oral Care Is The Future

Millions of toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes are thrown in trashes in a year alone in India, think at a global level. © Shutterstock

Plastic toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes play a huge role in environmental degradation. Choose plastic free alternatives.

In the midst of the era that we are living in, going sustainable is the best thing we as citizens of the planet can do. The harm that unsustainable non-bio-degradable products has done is irreplaceable, but we can always start protecting our planet, starting by doing our bits. Going sustainable in oral care is one of the few steps in a long road for the same. Yes indeed, sustainable oral care is the future, and we are happy to see that general audiences are getting aware of the harm that the existing products are doing to our environment, to the air we breathe in, to the food we eat, and to the water we drink.

India has the world's second largest population and oral care still isn't a very crucial part of the Indian lifestyle. India's annual production of toothpaste stands at 141,000 metric tons for the year 2020. At present, about 700 million units of toothbrush are being sold in India and we feel that as more consumers are opting to use the toothbrush as opposed to any other means of brushing, the projected demand for toothbrush units will grow to about 1,700 million units.

These plastic toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes find their way to the landfill and often rains flood them to the rivers and streams which are connected to the ocean. The tubes comprise of various forms of plastics which are extracted from oils, and they are difficult to decompose.

Choose plastic free alternatives

Millions of toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes are thrown in trashes in a year alone in India, think at a global level. What is considered to be such a small FMCG commodity, plays a huge role in environmental degradation. With the popularization of environmentalism and consumer awareness, plastic free alternatives are a growing market and options are popping up everywhere.

Bamboo toothbrushes are a great plastic-free alternative that won't harm the environment and can be disposed of guilt free. Bamboo is the world's fastest growing tree and left uncut can actually hinder the growth of other trees that surround it. Using a natural resource made from the earth that is durable, water resistant, antimicrobial, and biodegradable is a great advantage as it won't be sitting around for 1000 years wasting away and won't pollute after being disposed of.

Similarly, replacing the plastic toothpaste tube and adopting to new alternatives like, toothpaste tablets that contain no chemical ingredients and requires less water consumption pre brushing process is a brilliant step forward to sustainability.

The harsh truth of these toothpaste tubes is that recycled plastic of the tubes also has a life of upto 80 years. These HDPE toothpaste tubes might be economical in terms that it cannot be melted and reshaped into a new tube due to shredding of polymers during the melting process, but it can be transformed into a pen or something else. Reusability shall be an option when replaceability with other naturally growing raw materials isn't available. These tubes can only be recycled when there is a proper infrastructure from disposal to break down and then recycling at the right place. Once they enter the landfills the other dump covers them, and they become hassle of a task to segregate.

When we speak about getting sustainable, hospitality sector finds its way in the conversation, and they play a huge role in non-biodegradable small tubes of toothpaste and toothbrushes. To prevent it, hospitality sector too has to move towards the line of sustainable options and how they can inculcate the same in their services.

The market is still growing, and a number of new players are entering it with more innovation in the product line. As India is a country of millennials who are always keen and eager to find solutions to existing problems, and we are here to do the same.

The article is contributed by Tanishq Gupta, Co-founder, Earthum.