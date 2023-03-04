Safe Holi: Tips to Prevent Dental Emergencies During Holi

Celebrate Holi with care to avoid dental emergencies. Dr Nirali Patel shares some dental tips to make your Holi celebration safer.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a much-awaited occasion celebrated with great joy and happiness. People indulge in traditional sweets like Bhang and Gujhiyas and drench each other in vibrant colours, making it a fun-filled experience. However, the use of water splashes, water guns, and balloons during Holi can have unpleasant consequences.

Dr Nirali Patel, Smile Design Expert & Oral Implantologist, FICOI, USA, shares some dental tips to make your Holi celebration safer and more enjoyable.

Protect your face: Shield your eyes and lips tightly when attacked on the face to avoid any damage.

Use mouth guards: To prevent unwanted stains on your teeth, use mouth guards during the celebration.

Wear anti-slip footwear: Wear anti-slip footwear to avoid slipping on wet floors, which can cause dental injuries.

Take care of removable appliances: If you use removable appliances such as retainers or dentures, keep them safe at home to avoid breakage, loss, or staining.

Wear a mouthguard if you have braces: If you have braces, wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from damage.

Follow dental hygiene practices: To prevent tooth decay, limit the intake of sweets and aerated beverages, and avoid brushing immediately after eating. Rinse your mouth immediately in case of ingestion of colors followed by drinking water. If it is too late, drink cold milk.

What to do during dental emergencies?

Handle dental emergencies carefully. If you experience severe dental injury, follow these steps. In case of severe injury such as:

Dislodged Tooth:

Hold the tooth from crown part and not from root part.

Wash if dirty, do not scrub.

Place the tooth in cold milk.

Immediately visit your dentist along with the tooth.

Fractured Tooth:

Clean the site gently with clean gauze.

Give cold compression to reduce swelling.

Visit your dentist.

In case of severe bleeding rush to the nearest hospital.

By following these dental tips, you can enjoy a safe and joyful Holi celebration with your loved ones.

WISHING YOU ALL A VERY SAFE AND SMILING HOLI!!

