Holi, the festival of colours, is a much-awaited occasion celebrated with great joy and happiness. People indulge in traditional sweets like Bhang and Gujhiyas and drench each other in vibrant colours, making it a fun-filled experience. However, the use of water splashes, water guns, and balloons during Holi can have unpleasant consequences.
Dr Nirali Patel, Smile Design Expert & Oral Implantologist, FICOI, USA, shares some dental tips to make your Holi celebration safer and more enjoyable.
Protect your face: Shield your eyes and lips tightly when attacked on the face to avoid any damage.
Use mouth guards: To prevent unwanted stains on your teeth, use mouth guards during the celebration.
Wear anti-slip footwear: Wear anti-slip footwear to avoid slipping on wet floors, which can cause dental injuries.
Take care of removable appliances: If you use removable appliances such as retainers or dentures, keep them safe at home to avoid breakage, loss, or staining.
Wear a mouthguard if you have braces: If you have braces, wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from damage.
Follow dental hygiene practices: To prevent tooth decay, limit the intake of sweets and aerated beverages, and avoid brushing immediately after eating. Rinse your mouth immediately in case of ingestion of colors followed by drinking water. If it is too late, drink cold milk.
What to do during dental emergencies?
Handle dental emergencies carefully. If you experience severe dental injury, follow these steps. In case of severe injury such as: