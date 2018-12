Did you experience that sudden pain while eating your favourite candy or drinking that healthy soup? Then, you may be experiencing tooth sensitivity. Yes, you have heard us here! A condition which is the result of nerve irritation in the tooth can be called as sensitive teeth. Tooth sensitivity, also known as dental hypersensitivity, can result in discomfort while having hot and cold beverages, sweetened foods and beverages, acidic foods and beverages.The pain is temporary but can affect one tooth or several teeth.

The culprits behind sensitive teeth

Receding gums

The process in which the margin of your gum tissue surrounding your teeth, wears away and can lead to the exposure of the root of your tooth can be termed as gum recession. Tooth sensitivity is the first sign of gums recession. You may lose your tooth if you don’t seek treatment at the right time as the supporting tissue and bone structure of your tooth may get damaged.

Tooth problems

“Having soda, fruits, cakes, ice cream or candy, can also lead to tooth decay as the particles of the food which are left behind inside your mouth destroy the hard enamel of your teeth. This can result in tooth pain and sensitivity,” highlights Dr Jyoti Deshpande, orthodontist, attached to Dent-O-Pearrl clinic, Mumbai.

Aggressive brushing

Do you brush your teeth by applying a lot of force? Are you using a hard toothbrush to brush your teeth? Then, you are doing it all wrong. This can also be the reason for sensitive teeth. “When you brush too hard, your enamel can wear down. Also, repeatedly brushing the teeth in the wrong way can invite tooth sensitivity,” says Dr Deshpande.

Fractured tooth:

“This can also lead to tooth sensitivity as your enamel may wear down as your lower layer is dentin (the tissue surrounding the pulp cavity of your tooth) is exposed,” tells Dr Deshpande.

Grinding of your teeth

“When you grind your teeth the outer layer of your enamel wears away due to which your tooth is exposed. This can result in tooth sensitivity,” says Dr Deshpande.

Citrus foods

“Your tooth enamel can wear away if you eat citrus foods like lime and lemon which are acidic in nature,” informs Dr Deshpande.

Tips to deal with sensitivity

Use an appropriate brush

“You should see to it that you are using a soft-bristled toothbrush and avoid going overboard. You should also speak to your expert about the right brushing technique,” advises Dr Deshpande.

Opt for a de-sensitizing toothpaste

“You can apply this toothpaste for 2-3 minutes as it reduces the transmission of pain signals from your tooth surface to the nerve inside, by stopping up the tiny tubes in the dentin of your teeth,” says Dr Deshpande.

Saltwater

“You can just add some salt to the water and rinse your mouth. Doing so can also help you to get rid of tooth sensitivity. This is so because the salt in antiseptic in nature and can tackle inflammation,” says Deshpande.

A regular checkup

” You should make sure that you go for a dental check-up, after every three months. This can help rule out dental problems effectively,” concludes Deshpande.