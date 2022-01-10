Protecting Teeth Amidst Winters: Tips To Manage Teeth Sensitivity During The Season

Teeth sensitivity is becoming more common among individuals during winters. Here are some tips to manage teeth sensitivity during the season.

Teeth sensitivity is becoming more common as a rising number of individuals experience their teeth becoming super sensitive during winters. This is because the tooth typically expands in warm temperatures and contract in winter conditions. This process can be triggered by a chilling cold, resulting in cracks in the teeth. This reveals the dentin - a delicate layer underneath the dental enamel. The dentin is covered with nerve cells that are temperature sensitive.

Other Causes That Increase Tooth Sensitivity During Winters

While dentin exposure is one of the main causes of tooth sensitivity, there are a few other causes that can increase the chances of experiencing tooth sensitivity during winters.

Extra sugar intake during the winter months

The arrival of winter coincides with the festive period, which is highlighted by sweet delights and celebratory cuisine. Extra sugar increases the chances of gum disease and enamel erosion, both of which can make the teeth more sensitive. During festivals and celebrations, it is best to avoid chewing hardened sweets, which can cause the teeth to break or shatter, exposing their delicate dentin.

Aggressive brushing causes more damage to the teeth

Brushing too aggressively can do more damage than good by wearing away the protective enamel and exposing the sensitive dentin underneath. It is recommended to spend quality time while brushing the teeth softly and slowly. Apart from brushing, regular flossing and using a mouth rinse helps in cleaning and protecting the teeth.

Cold and flu can aggravate tooth sensitivity

Pain and sensitivity in the teeth may not necessarily have to be caused by a dental problem. Colds, sinus infections, and the flu are more common in the winter due to the change in temperature. This is due to a compromised immune system and an excess of pathogens. If the sinuses become inflamed and irritated as a result of nasal congestion or infection, this can exert pressure on the dental nerves, resulting in irritation and sensitivity.

Dental harm caused by beverages

Sodas, coffee, tea, and other acidic beverages, such as juices, can dissolve your teeth and expose the dentin layer. Other negative oral health practices, such as smoking or failing to brush or floss correctly, might cause the gums to recede. When this happens, the dentin at the gum line is exposed, which might result in temperature-sensitive teeth.

Other oral complications that exasperate tooth sensitivity

Gum, cementum, periodontal ligament, and alveolar bone diseases can all expose the dentin and induce discomfort. Gingivitis is the first stage of periodontal disease. Some people clench or grind their teeth during sleeping. This can erode tooth enamel and cause discomfort. When dental enamel wears away or the gums recede, a layer of the teeth that is extremely sensitive to temperature fluctuations is exposed. This layer causes a painful feeling whenever it comes into contact with something too hot or too cold.

Remedies To Manage Tooth Sensitivity

There are however remedial ways to balance and manage the tooth sensitivity caused during winters that are mentioned below:

Applying Fluoride: Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that is used to treat sensitive teeth. This treatment fortifies the enamel, preventing sensitivity caused by exposed dentin

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that is used to treat sensitive teeth. This treatment fortifies the enamel, preventing sensitivity caused by exposed dentin Seal the roots: A sealer can be used to protect the root surfaces and aid with receding gums

A sealer can be used to protect the root surfaces and aid with receding gums Using a Mouthguard: Wearing a mouth guard helps protect your teeth from further damage caused by clenching or grinding your teeth while sleeping

Wearing a mouth guard helps protect your teeth from further damage caused by clenching or grinding your teeth while sleeping Root canal treatment: The fragile pulp inside the injured tooth is extracted during a root canal treatment. This is indicated to repair problems caused by severe decay or a fractured or chipped tooth

The fragile pulp inside the injured tooth is extracted during a root canal treatment. This is indicated to repair problems caused by severe decay or a fractured or chipped tooth Nose breathing: Breathing via the nose is the most effective method. Under all conditions, it is a healthier alternative, and teeth are not exposed to the winter chill

Breathing via the nose is the most effective method. Under all conditions, it is a healthier alternative, and teeth are not exposed to the winter chill Covering the mouth: When outside, wearing a mask or covering the mouth with a scarf or muffler protects the mouth

When outside, wearing a mask or covering the mouth with a scarf or muffler protects the mouth Avoid cold drinks: It is best to avoid drinking anything really hot in extremely cold circumstances, as this might lead to tooth cracks.

Extreme temperatures do induce dental discomfort from a variety of causes, including tooth disease, exposed dentin, irritated tooth nerves caused by grinding teeth, or a freshly inserted dental filling. Teeth that are in good condition are less likely to crack. Hence, it is important to get periodic oral checkups to avoid tooth decay or enamel erosion from leading to tooth sensitivity.

(The article is contributed by Dr Namrata Rupani, Founder & CEO, Capture Life Dental Care)

