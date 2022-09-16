- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Oral hygiene is one of the most important factors to consider in India. Maintaining a good oral health contributes to a healthy smile, teeth, and gums as well as improve overall quality of life. But poor dental hygiene can put you at risk for tooth decay, also known as a cavity or a rotten tooth.
The decay is caused by plaque, which is a sticky, colorless film that forms over the teeth. Plaque contains bacteria, and when it mixes with sugar in foods, it creates an acid that eats away at the tooth. If this is left untreated, a severely decayed tooth can become loose and eventually fall out.
Tooth decay, or a rotten tooth, is a permanently damaged area on the tooth's surface. If a cavity is not treated, it can become larger and gradually affect the deeper layers of the tooth. Other symptoms of a rotten tooth include:
A rotten tooth occurs across all ages and can be very painful.
There are several factors that lead to a rotten tooth. This includes poor dental hygiene, poor diet, dry mouth, dental crevices and fluoride deficiency. It can also be caused by malocclusion which is a bite that doesn't align properly from front to back. It's often characterized as having crooked teeth or a poor bite but can pose several health risks.
Some of the health risks of malocclusion, especially in children that would need to be addressed include:
For malocclusion, orthodontic treatment, like braces are used for treatment. But patients need to consult an orthodontist who specializes in alignment techniques to move the teeth safely and effectively.
In conclusion, a routine dental check-up helps with the prevention of a range of oral health concerns, including but not limited to periodontal disease, teeth decay, and teeth stains.
The article is written by Dr Chandan Kumar, MDS, Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology, Apollo Dental Clinics, Hyderabad.
Follow us on