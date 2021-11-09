Orthodontic Treatment With Clear Aligners: Pros, Cons, Effectiveness, More

Clear Aligners Vs Traditional Braces

Clear aligners have made orthodontic treatment less noticeable, but there are also some disadvantages of opting this alternative to traditional braces.

Orthodontic clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces that are used to guide teeth into their ideal position. Without the need of metal wires or brackets, the aligners apply a gradual force to control tooth movement. The clear aligners are made of a plastic material that is custom fit to each patient's mouth.

Clear aligners are one of several technical developments that have made orthodontic treatment less noticeable, and one of many appliances used by orthodontists to reposition teeth and align jaws to create a healthy, beautiful smile. The Invisalign system manufactured by Align Technology is one of the first brands of clear aligners which received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Invisalign System in1998. However, by 2017 Invisalign's patent arsenal started facing its term limits and various other clear aligner companies commenced offering their services.

How Orthodontic Clear Aligners Work?

Before the treatment begins, the orthodontist will examine the patient, and take diagnostic records including photographs, X-rays, and digital scans or impressions of the teeth. The orthodontist makes a diagnosis based on this information, and then uses the digital aligner setup software to design your smile and organize the treatment process to move your teeth into their ideal position. Keep in mind that this refers to all the teeth, not just the ones that are visible when someone smiles. The goal is to have a healthy "bite" a proper fit between the upper and lower teeth.

A sequence of clear aligners is created with the patient's first digital scans or impressions as the beginning point, with the ultimate treatment goal in mind. Before moving on to the next set of clear aligners, each pair is worn for a week or two. Teeth move into their ideal positions over time, according to the orthodontist's plan. The overall number of aligners required varies depending on the patient's demands and treatment severity. Aligners should be worn every day for 22 hours, or as advised by the orthodontist. Patients will need to wear retainers after their teeth have moved into their new positions, just as they would with traditional braces. Moving teeth is a complex biological process that requires the guidance of an orthodontist from treatment inception to end.

Pros and Cons of Aligners

Many patients appreciate the fact that aligners are removable in addition to being nearly invisible. Take them out to eat, brush and floss, or for business or social events for brief periods of time.

Clear aligners may not be the best "appliance" for all types of orthodontic problems. Certain types of corrections may necessitate the use of braces.

While drinking, liquid can seep into the aligners, and it stays there, in contact with the teeth, until aligners are removed. This can cause the aligner and teeth to discolour, and if the drink contains sugar or acid, cavities can form. Brush thoroughly before putting your aligners back in if you consume something sugary or acidic. Additionally, use fluoride toothpaste to strengthen your teeth.

Because aligners are removable, patients may be tempted to take them out if they are uncomfortable. Aligners can't function unless they're in your mouth. When they're not in your mouth, they're more likely to get lost or misplaced. When you take your aligners out of your mouth, make it a practice to put them back into their case.

Are Clear Aligners The Best Option For Me?

Consult an orthodontist to get an answer to that question. With their extensive training and familiarity with the various types of appliances used to align teeth, orthodontists can confidently recommend the best option for you based on your treatment goals and lifestyle needs. Trust an orthodontist, who is dedicated to helping you achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.

The article is contributed by Dr Shravan Shetty, Reader, Dept of Orthodontics, Manipal College of Dental Science, Mangaluru, Karnataka.

