Oral Health Day 2023: How To Maintain Healthy Gums And Prevent Diseases?

World Oral Health Day: 5 Tips To Maintain Healthy Gums And Prevent Diseases

As we celebrate World Oral Health Day, we must recognize the importance of gum care and its impact on oral hygiene. Gum disease is a common problem that affects many people worldwide. It is caused by the buildup of bacteria on teeth and gums, leading to inflammation and infection. However, Scientist Dipak Shah Discovery Sciences Group (R&D), Himalaya Wellness Company, shares some essential gum care tips that can prevent gum disease and maintain healthy gums.

Use toothpaste with time-tested, proven ingredients for oral health: An ayurvedic toothpaste made of natural ingredients like neem, Tumburu, Pomegranate, Triphala, etc. helps in removing plaque, to fight germs, tighten gums, reduce inflammation and gum bleeding. Always use toothpaste enriched with traditional Ayurvedic herbs to fight common tooth and gum conditions like dental caries, periodontitis, toothache, bad breath, gingivitis, and pyorrhoea. Using Ayurvedic toothpaste has several benefits over regular toothpaste. Use an effective mouthwash: Mouthwash can be an excellent addition to your oral hygiene routine, especially when made with herbal ingredients such as Miswak, neem, and pomegranate. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help reduce inflammation and fight off harmful bacteria in your mouth. Also, these ingredients help to fight against the bacteria causing bad breath, giving you clean breath. You can use this mouthwash once or twice daily as part of your oral hygiene routine. Brush and floss regularly: Brushing twice daily removes food particles and plaque from our teeth and gums, preventing the buildup of harmful bacteria that can cause gum disease. In addition, flossing helps remove food particles and plaque your toothbrush can't reach. Maintain a healthy diet: A balanced diet strengthen your gums and teeth. In addition, foods like leafy greens and nuts are essential for healthy teeth and gums. Quit smoking: Smoking weakens your immune system, creating a risk of gum disease and other oral health problems.

Lastly

Celebrating World Oral Health Day by caring for your gums is crucial for maintaining overall well-being. These simple gum care tips and herbal Ayurvedic Toothpaste can ensure your gums remain healthy and strong. Such toothpaste is a natural and holistic solution that helps promote healthy teeth and gums. Its natural ingredients provide multiple benefits, such as reducing inflammation, preventing plaque buildup, and nurturing fresh breath. Also, visiting the dentist for regular check-ups is crucial to identify gum issues and maintaining overall health. Some of the symptoms of gum diseases are gum tenderness, swelling, bleeding, irritation (burning sensation), and bad breath. So start investing in your oral health for a brighter and healthier smile today!