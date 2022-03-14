Not Your Lifestyle Habits But Your Genes Can Be Responsible For Bad Oral Health

Not Your Lifestyle Habits But Your Genes Can Be Responsible For Bad Oral Health

Yes, poor lifestyle habits can lead to oral health problems but so can your genes. A new study has found a strong link between your genetics and the role it plays in the onset of gum diseases.

How long have you been hearing that if you want a healthy set of teeth, you must follow healthy lifestyle habits? You're not alone. Ever since we are kids, it has been instilled in our minds that poor lifestyle choices lead to gum diseases. While a bad lifestyle is often blamed for poor dental health, it turns out it's not the only reason why it happens. According to a study conducted by the American Dental Association, genes also play a pivotal role in oral health.

The Link Between Oral Hygiene And Genes

Tooth decay is thought to be caused primarily by a lack of oral hygiene and poor eating habits. But the study by the American Dental Association found that genetic factors play a significant role in tooth decay cases. They found that 60 per cent of the cases of oral cancer, gum disease, misaligned teeth, and genetic oral anomalies are inherited oral health problems.

Another recent study found that poor oral hygiene promotes the growth of bacteria that cause gum disease and accelerates the ageing of the oral microbiome quicker than previously assumed. The presence of 'good oral bacteria' and the beneficial anti-inflammatory molecules they are connected with dropped dramatically within 24-72 hours of oral hygiene being disrupted, according to a study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

There was also an increase in 'bad bacteria' often found in the mouths of people with periodontitis, a serious gum condition that can lead to tooth damage or loss.

At the same time, the majority of oral health problems can be avoided. Following a solid dental health regimen and avoiding specific foods can help to ensure that your teeth and oral health are in tip-top shape.

How To Prevent Oral Diseases?

Dr Mohender Narula, Dental expert & Co-founder, MyDentalPlan Healthcare told IANS, "Oral disease such as gingivitis can be hereditarily transferred and needs extra attention if the family has a history. Although, regardless of our genetic makeup, oral problems like cavities are preventable."

You may like to read

Aside from brushing twice a day for at least two minutes, it's also important to stay hydrated for a healthy mouth and body. It's also important to see the dentist twice a year. It will assist in providing focused methods to dental wellness and can also detect major difficulties at an early stage.

Lifestyle Habits To Consider

Even though genes can up your risk of gum diseases, poor lifestyle habits can lead to problems. Here are some habits to follow to maintain your oral hygiene:

Brush your teeth twice regularly

Flossing is also recommended by experts on a daily basis

Avoid eating foods that are high in sugar as they can lead to tooth decay

Don't forget to clean your tongue once you finish brushing your teeth

Smoking is not good for your teeth, so quit smoking to avoid gum diseases

Eat a diet that contains a lot of vitamins and minerals to keep your teeth healthy

As mentioned above, visit a dentist at least twice a year to know the risk

(With inputs from agencies)