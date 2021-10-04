How Asthma Can Affect Your Teeth And Gums

Using inhaler can increase dry mouth due to mouth breathing.

Do not know that asthma symptoms can have a negative affect on your oral health? Here a renowned endodontist and aesthetic dentist explains the association between asthma & oral health.

The relation between good oral hygiene and the overall health of your body has not always been recognized. Diseases of the oral cavity or gums can cause health conditions to develop or worsen to another place in the body. Although you may have heard of the correlation between oral health and entire-body inflammation, many people do not realize there is a relation between asthma and oral health.

We spoke to Dr. Damini Agarwal, a renowned endodontist and aesthetic dentist based in Lucknow, to understand the association between asthma and oral health. Following are excerpts from the exclusive interaction:

Q. How can the symptoms of asthma affect oral health?

One of the oral health problems people suffering from asthma recurrently experience is dry mouth. Asthma-related dry mouth arises from two different tribulations. Since asthma restricts the airflow at times, patients are more likely to breathe through the mouth instead of the nose. The condition can also lead to less production of saliva or saliva that is of poorer quality. Breathing out of the mouth and poor saliva production can cause persistent dry mouth, which has negative oral health effects.

Q. Can asthma treatment have a negative effect on oral health?

Asthma can affect the quality and amount of saliva in the mouth, but another real concern is the treatments that are used to treat asthma. A recommended inhaler is a common asthma treatment that can increase dry mouth due to mouth breathing, implication is an increased risk of dried-out oral tissues. Those with asthma often suffer from allergy as well, and sinus blockage increases the chance of developing dry mouth even more.

Q. Could you elaborate on how dry mouth affects oral health?

Poor saliva production in the mouth can cause a swarm of oral health concerns since saliva is essential for keeping a check on bacterial overgrowth. When bacteria are allowed to overgrow, patients begin to experience complication such as gingivitis, tooth decay and oral candidiasis. The increase of oral bacteria will have implication throughout the body since poor dental health leads to systemic issues over the time.

Q. What are the other possible oral health complications related to asthma and its treatment?

The use of an inhaler is irritating to the oral cavity and can lead to lesions on the covering roof of the mouth and throat. These lesions at times become infected and need to be treatment with antibiotics. Mouth ulcers are not exceptional with use of inhaler and can occur in any part of the mouth, although the lining roof of the mouth is the most likely location.

Deranged pH in the mouth can also lead to Candida overgrowth, a condition that causes oral thrush. These types of yeast infections lead to the manifestation of white patches inside the oral cavity.

Those who are suffering from asthma are also more likely to experience gastrointestinal reflux (GERD) disease. With GERD, the mouth experiences exposure to acid that can erode the enamel of teeth and cause tooth erosion and decay. Some patients dislike the persistent taste of asthmatic medications and seek out sugary- syrups or gums to mask the taste. This can further lead to cavities and tooth decay.

Q. Many people avoid visiting a dentist due to dental anxiety. How can asthma patients overcome this fear?

Another important connection between asthma and dental sanitation that should not be ignored is dental anxiety. Since a dentist's visit can make people anxious, few patients suffering with asthma may be worried about having an asthma attack due to anxiety and choose to avoid visiting the dentist.

Patients with asthma who suffer from dental anxiety should work with their dentist to make a definite plan for addressing these concerns, so that the appointment is stress-free and relaxing as much as possible.

Q. Share some tips to prevent the effects of asthma on oral health

Be open with your dentist. Make sure your dentist is well aware that you have been diagnosed with asthma and inform the medications you use. If you suffer from dental anxiety, your dentist will plan out to ensure your comfort.

Regularly visit the dentist. Patients with asthma need to have regular dental examinations and teeth cleanings because a lot of concerns with tooth decay or dental erosions can be addressed even before they turn out to be more serious. Ask your dentist if you should include additional dental cleanings and fluoride treatments into your dental check-up routine.

Clean your mouth after inhaler use each time. Ideally, if you are using your inhaler, you should brush your teeth. If that isn't feasible, you should make sure to rinse your mouth with water after every use. Using a fluoride mouth rinse provides an additional protection to your teeth.

Discourage dry mouth syndrome. Staying focused properly by drinking water throughout the day can keep excess bacteria at check and discourage its overgrowth. Chewing sugar-free gums also encourages saliva production, so chewing it between meals can be beneficial in keeping the mouth more hydrated.

Stay on peak of allergies. Since many asthmatic patients also suffer from allergies, treating these allergies can also reduce the need to respire through the mouth.

If you have asthma and have concerns about your dental health, you should work strictly with your dentist to eliminate these problems.