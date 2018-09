Toothpaste is essential for our dental care routine. And there are several kinds of toothpaste available in the market. But it becomes difficult for us to select one because they all claim to offer healthy befits. A toothpaste gives your mouth the protection from bacteria, freshness, white teeth, and above all a healthy oral hygiene. But one can make a wonderful toothpaste at home only by using natural ingredients. They can be prepared in no time and are very cost effective. Baking soda is the ultimate ingredient for making a toothpaste because it is a well-known odour remover. It will hardly take 5 minutes to prepare the toothpaste.

Here’s how to make homemade toothpaste with baking soda

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of baking soda

1 cup water

2 to 3 drops of mint extract

How to prepare:

Take a bowl, add baking soda. To get the semi-thick consistent paste to start adding water little by little. After that add mint extract to the mixture and blend well. Make sure that your paste is consistent and thick. Store the mixture in a container and keep it for later use. Store it in a cool and dry place. You can use this toothpaste daily and also you can replace it with your regular toothpaste. This toothpaste will last for about a week.

Tips to remember: Do not swallow the toothpaste while brushing like your regular toothpaste, because it contains baking soda. However baking soda is safe to consume, but that doesn’t mean you’ll swallow a bunch. You can always add a little water to the toothpaste if it gets dry and mixes it well before use. Store it in an air-tight container and it will last longer. Lastly, choose a good quality toothbrush as it will help to keep your gums safe and strong.