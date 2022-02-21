Halitosis: How Can You Treat The Problem Of Bad Breath

Almost 1 in 4 individuals suffer from Halitosis nowadays. Read on to know the causes and how to tackle the problem.

"The oral cavity is a gateway to our body". As it is often said that in a healthy mouth resides a healthy mind, it becomes imperative to take care of one's oral cavity to the best of capacity. Halitosis refers to the foul odour emanating from a person's oral cavity. Almost 1 in 4 individuals suffer from Halitosis nowadays. It is estimated that Halitosis is the third most common cause after tooth decay and gum disease, for which people seek dental treatment.

In an exclusive article shared with The HealthSite, Dr Anand Deep Shukla, Associate Professor, Oral Surgery, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, tells us more about this condition. Excerpts follow:

Common Causes of Halitosis

Tobacco: Tobacco products can cause a peculiar mouth odour. They can also increase the risk of gum diseases. Food products: The breakdown of the food particles that are stuck in the teeth can cause a foul odour. After digestion of some foods like onions and garlic, their breakdown products are carried in the blood to the lungs, affecting breath. Dry mouth: Saliva is a natural cleanser of the mouth. Odour can build up in the oral cavity if the mouth is dry for a long period. Poor dental hygiene: Not following proper dental hygiene can lead to plaque build-up on teeth, leading to gingival inflammation known as gingivitis, which can lead to Halitosis. Food particles stuck between teeth can also break down and cause Halitosis. Ill-fitting dentures or those not cleaned regularly can harbour bacteria and lead to Halitosis. Crash diets: Fasting for a long time and low-carbohydrate diets can produce Halitosis. Halitosis occurs due to the breakdown of fats producing chemicals called ketones, which have a strong aroma. Drugs: Certain medications can reduce saliva and, therefore, can lead to bad odours. Some drugs can cause odours as they break down and release chemicals in the breath. Examples include nitrates used to treat angina, chemotherapy chemicals, and tranquillizers, such as phenothiazines. Mouth, nose, and throat conditions: Occasionally, small, bacteria-covered stones can form on the tonsils (Tonsilloliths) at the back of the throat and produce odour. Halitosis can also be caused by infections in the nose and throat and sinuses. Foreign body: Bad breath can be caused if a foreign body is lodged in the nasal cavity, especially in children. Diseases: Some cancers, liver failure, and other metabolic disorders can cause Halitosis due to the specific mixes of chemicals that they produce. Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD frequent reflux of acid can also lead to bad breath.

Management of Halitosis

Very often, lifestyle changes and following specific home remedies can be helpful to tackle the problem of bad breath.

Here are some home remedies to tackle Halitosis:

Brush the teeth: The simple act of brushing the teeth appropriately twice daily goes a long way in maintaining oral hygiene and helps prevent Halitosis. Floss: Flossing around with brushing can help remove food particles from in between the teeth. Brushing cleans around 60 per cent of the tooth's surface; hence, flossing is essential to prevent Halitosis as flossing removes food particles from the areas which cannot be reached by brushing. Clean the tongue: A lot of times, food, bacteria and dead cells build up on the tongue, especially among smokers or those with a parched mouth. A tongue scraper can help to clean the tongue and prevent Halitosis. Clean dentures and other dental appliances: Anything that goes into your mouth, including dentures, a bridge, or a mouth guard, should be cleaned as recommended daily. Also, you should change toothbrushes every 2 to 3 months of use. Avoiding dry mouth. To keep the mouth moist, avoid tobacco and drink lots of water avoid coffee, soft drinks, or alcohol, which can lead to a drier mouth. You can also eat a Chew gum or suck on sugarless candy to stimulate saliva. For chronic dry mouth, a dentist or physician may prescribe an artificial saliva preparation or an oral medication that stimulates saliva flow. Diet adjustment. Make diet adjustments with foods that are linked to bad breath.

Treatment of Halitosis

If the home remedies are not helpful, a thorough dental assessment may be required. Based on the cause, the dentist may perform the following treatment.

Mouth rinses and toothpaste: If your bad breath is due to bacteria (plaque) build-up on your teeth, your dentist may recommend a mouth rinse or a toothpaste containing an antibacterial agent that kills the bacteria. Treatment of dental disease: Sometimes, there are deep pockets or gaps between gums and teeth that fill with odour-causing bacteria. This usually happens in gum disease. Only professional cleaning by a gum specialist removes these bacteria.

He concluded by encouraging people to follow basic oral hygiene and seek professional care if deemed necessary.

