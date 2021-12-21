Gum Disease Can Increase Risk Of Developing Cardiovascular Disease, Mental Illness: Study

Gum disease can have far-reaching effects on your health. Watch out for the early signs of periodontal disease.

We all know that if periodontal disease or gum disease is left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss. But gum disease can also put you at increased risk of developing many chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental illness, according to a new study published in journal BMJ Open.

The study led by University of Birmingham provides further evidence that gum disease can have far-reaching implications on our health, and that we need to be vigilant for early signs of gum disease.

Poor oral health can affect your overall health

The researchers examined the GP records of 64,379 patients who had a recorded history of periodontal disease, including gingivitis and periodontitis. Their records were then compared to those who had no record of gum disease.

They found that those patients with a medical history of gum disease at the start of the study were more likely to go on to develop cardiovascular disease (e.g., heart failure, stroke, vascular dementia), cardiometabolic disorders (e.g., high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes), autoimmune conditions (e.g., arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, psoriasis), and mental ill-health (e.g., depression, anxiety and serious mental illness) over an average follow-up of around three years.

Compared to those without periodontal disease, patients with a recorded history of gum disease had 37 per cent higher risk of developing mental ill-health, and 33 per cent greater risk of developing autoimmune disease.

In patients with periodontal disease, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease was also raised by 18 per cent, while the risk of having a cardiometabolic disorder was increased by 7 per cent (with higher risk for Type 2 diabetes at 26 per cent).

"When oral ill-health progresses, it can lead to a substantially reduced quality of life," stated co-first author, Dr Joht Singh Chandan, of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research, as quoted by Science Daily.

The study provides evidence that periodontal disease appears to be associated with an increased risk of developing several chronic conditions.

As periodontal diseases are very common, Dr Chandan highlighted that an increased risk of other chronic diseases may represent a substantial public health burden.

How to prevent gum disease

Gum disease or periodontal disease starts when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria and food, builds up under and along the gum line. If not properly treated, it can lead to destruction of the tissue surrounding your teeth, eventually causing gum disease and tooth decay.

Gingivitis or gum inflammation may precede gum disease. It can cause your gums to become inflamed, tender, red, swollen, and prone to bleeding. The damage at this stage is reversible.

Periodontitis is an advanced form of gum disease that can cause damage to the gums, bones, and tissues connected to your teeth, when left untreated. Watch out for the signs of gum disease which may include:

Persistent bad breath or bad taste in the mouth

Gums that easily bleed (even during and after tooth brushing)

Swollen, red, or tender gums

Receding gums (gums that have pulled away from your teeth)

Loose or shifting teeth

Periodontitis is preventable. Brush your teeth twice a day, floss at least once a day, rinse with mouthwash, quit smoking, get regular dental cleanings and checkups.