Many people at least have one of their third molars, known as the wisdom teeth, removed at some point. So, if you are one of those who opted for this relatively minor procedure, it is imperative for you to know what you should eat after the extraction of wisdom tooth. This will help you to recover faster and better. What are you waiting for? If you have undergone the wisdom tooth extraction surgery then opt for these foods right away! You can thank us later!

You can opt for an ice cream: You can eat your favourite ice cream after you undergo that minor wisdom tooth removal surgery. You should see to it that you eat soft foods for few days after the surgery as you will have to put in fewer efforts to eat your food. You should eat cup ice creams and avoid cones which can are hard and crunchy. Eating soft-serve can promote healing and you will feel better. But, if you go for a cone, that crunch may tend to overwork your jaw and the small particles of it can get lodged in the area where your tooth has been extracted. This, in turn, can cause infection, irritation and swelling.

You can opt for soup: For wisdom tooth removal patients, broth-based soups are a great source of relief! If you have soups then you will be able to get plenty of proteins from them. So, instead of having those hot soups go for warm soups which will help you to get those vital nutrients and soothe your pain. But, don't have soups which have large chunks of veggies as it can be problematic and can cause pain.

You can opt for mashed potatoes: They are jam-packed with fibre and can be consumed after the wisdom tooth extraction. You can also add some butter, cream to your mashed potatoes to make it tasty. But, see to it that there are no large lumps left which can make your chewing difficult and can result in unbearable pain.