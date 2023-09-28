Flossing To Brushing: Follow These 7 Tips And Tricks For Strong Teeth
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : September 28, 2023 7:54 AM IST
When discussing our overall wellness, we must remember about oral health. Good oral hygiene and healthy teeth give us smiling confidence and provide freedom from dental problems. When our general oral hygiene is good, it improves our overall health and well-being.
Here are some tricks and tips for good teeth health:
Brush your teeth: There is no method for it. Everyone must brush their teeth twice daily for healthy, bacteria-free teeth. Utilize a gentle-bristled brush so that your gums do not get hurt, and rich natural minerals with fluoride toothpaste to shield the enamel of teeth.
Floss every day: More than brushing your teeth is required; flossing is imperative. Use a soft back-forth movement and twist the floss near the individual tooth.
Shield your teeth: Don't unlock food containers, soda bottles or cans with your teeth; it can induce tooth ruptures. If you are a sports player, remember to wear mouthguards to save yourself from future mishaps. Dodge the excessive infusion of sugary things, harmful snacks and carbonated beverages.
Consume better liquids: When you consume more water, it washes the bacteria away in the jaws to the gut, and that bacteria enhances the fitness of your digestive system. It helps prevent dryness of the mouth, cavities, and bad breath.
Teach kids good habits: Oral hygiene practices should be inculcated into the kid's life at a very early age. These practices include teaching them the correct method of brushing, flossing and normalising with regular checkups at the dentist. Creating habits from an earlier step allows them to understand the significance of oral hygiene and forms a pattern of watching for their teeth and gums.
Teeth grinding or clenching: Clenching and grinding of teeth happens subconsciously. Because of this, tooth enamel can get hurt, or worse, teeth can get cracked. With time, this can lead to extreme impairment.
Visit the dentist: Visit your dentist at least once every six months to get your oral check-up and to get your teeth cleaned properly. By visiting regularly, we can learn about any dental issues in their early stages and provide the most appropriate treatment.
Conclusion
You can take good care of your precious teeth by following simple techniques like brushing and flossing your teeth daily, visiting the dentist regularly, and avoiding the intake of sugary items and carbonated drinks. Smoking, drinking, chewing tobacco, and excessive sugar intake can damage the teeth and cause tooth decay.