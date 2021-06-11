Dental implants are the most widely talked about treatment modality in dentistry nowadays. If you are thinking of getting dental implants for replacing your missing tooth/teeth there are a lot of things that need to be considered before you take the plunge. First of all it is important to talk to your dentist to see if dental implants are right for you as well as be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of getting a dental implant. In this article Geriatric Dentist and Implantologist Dr. Richa Vats answers 7 important questions related to dental implants that will help you make