A shocking new study says that the Oral-B Glide dental floss could contribute to elevated levels of toxic chemicals that could lead to health problems, especially in women, including kidney and testicular cancer, high cholesterol, low birth weight, among others. The study US-based Silent Spring Institute and published in Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology (JESEE), says that women who flossed with Oral-B Glide tended to have higher levels of a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) called PFHxS (perfluorohexanesulfonic acid) in their body compared with those who did not. Lead author Katie Boronow pointed out that ‘using dental floss containing PFAS is associated with a higher body burden of these toxic chemicals.’ While this study may be an eyeopener as far as the dangers of using dental floss with PFAS, you cannot rule out flossing. Flossing is extremely crucial to your overall dental health. In fact, flossing is as important as brushing your teeth. Here are some points you must keep in mind about dental flossing.

1) The reason why flossing is important is primarily due to the fact that food has a tendency to get stuck in the spaces between your teeth and gums. These can then cause cavities and bad breath. These food particles don’t get dislodged even with thorough brushing as the toothbrush bristles can’t reach them. Flossing removes plaque and bacteria-laden food particles from these tricky areas where your toothbrush can’t reach. This helps prevent gum disease, tooth decay and bad breath.

2) The ideal time to floss your teeth is at night just before bedtime and just before brushing. You should only after you are done eating for the day.

3) Floss only once a day. Flossing more number of times could injure your gums and the skin around your teeth and may also widen gaps between your teeth.

4) This is the right way to floss: Hold the string of floss tautly between your thumbs and index fingers and slide gently up-and-down between your teeth. Curve the floss around the base of each tooth, making sure you go beneath the gumline. Don’t force the floss inside as this may cut or bruise the delicate gum tissue.

5) When using floss, make sure to clean the floss after cleaning each tooth. This will prevent the bacteria from travelling from one tooth to another.

6) Rinse your mouth with water thoroughly and then brush your teeth.

Did you know that flossing could help prevent heart attacks? Studies have shown that harmful bacteria from the oral cavity can get mixed into the bloodstream and reach the arteries and cause clots. This could lead to rupture of arteries, heart attack or other cardiovascular problems.