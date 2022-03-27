Can Clear Aligners Help You Save Your Million-Dollar Smile? Find Out

credit: freepik

Are you looking for ways to save that million-dollar smile? Here's how clear aligners can help you.

Watch out for that million-dollar smile!

Teeth straightening solutions have seen considerable modernization over the years. This has unfurled multiple fast and efficient treatment choices for consumers to resolve a wide range of orthodontic conditions. From traditional metal braces to the much advanced invisible or clear aligners, orthodontic treatment has come a long way.

Metal braces are made of stainless-steel brackets and wires, which are attached to the teeth to put dental crowding right. Modern-day aligners, such as Invisalign use a series of transparent trays for teeth aligning. They are worn for one to two weeks, aiming to gently move the teeth into the right position. Now the current rage is Direct-to-Customer (DTC) clear aligners, also known as at-home aligners.

Are All Clear Aligners Created The Same?

You might've come across luring advertisements and promotions all over the internet of various clear aligner brands. They promise quick smile makeovers, capitalizing on the ease of at-home orthodontic services. The accessibility to the treatment through a simple mail-order and do-it-yourself (DIY) kits, makes it more attractive. While this kind of orthodontic treatment is admittedly tempting, you should think twice before choosing them over an orthodontist-backed clear aligner brand.

Dr Milind Darda, a leading Orthodontist from Pune shared his experience to shed some light on a few facts, that one needs to consider before choosing the right treatment option.

"Teeth alignment is a combination of art and science where a thorough understanding of patient's teeth, jaw growth pattern, jaw joint, and very importantly the bite of the patient need to be taken into consideration. We as orthodontists, decide if any case is suitable for clear aligners, to achieve long-term stable results and the best aesthetic outcome.

Nowadays, many orthodontists are examining patients who have fallen prey to the online advertisement of home aligner services. Post-treatment they were unsatisfied because of poor teeth alignment and bite problems. This traumatizes the patients, as they are forced to opt for a repeat teeth alignment treatment spending more money.

Following several complaints, the Dental Council of India issued an advisory prohibiting home delivery of scanning and aligner services. The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) also suggests that before making any decision about orthodontic treatment, consider doing some research and in-person consultation with a certified orthodontist."

5 Must-ask Questions Before Choosing A Clear Aligner Treatment

Is your treating doctor a qualified orthodontist, and is an in-person appointment possible with the dentist or orthodontist in charge of your treatment?

What are the pros and cons of the treatment option that is being recommended?

How many patients, who have undergone clear aligner treatment, have been treated with a particular brand?

Who should you contact if you are experiencing excessive pain or discomfort, or if the aligner does not seem to fit properly?

How do you know if your teeth and gums are healthy enough for orthodontic treatment?

Patients need to carry out thorough research before choosing a doctor and the right modality of treatment than falling prey to cheap marketing. Transformed smiles do have the power of changing lives, so be clear on the facts and invest wisely.