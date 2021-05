When people think about the correction of malaligned, crooked, overlapping or overcrowded teeth, braces and wires are the first things that spring to their mind. However, today we’re living in an era of a digital world, where the pursuit of ‘Toothy Perfection’ is at an all-time high. Gone are those geeky wire braces that we see from the eighties. Gone are those shy people with braces too scared to smile or hiding their faces. Dentistry has revolutionised to tackle the increasing esthetic demand for a wire-free esthetic smile, which means teeth straightening without braces is now possible. Also Read - Braces cannot bring happiness, self-confidence: Study

4 Alternatives To Braces

If you're seeking an alternative to braces, there are several 'tweakments' available to give you that perfect, aligned and symmetrical smile.

Invisalign

Clear aligners are the new way to flip an unattractive smile with malaligned teeth into that fantastic even looking smile. They are clear, thin, transparent removable aligners that will successfully move your teeth into their perfect alignment. Clear aligners can provide excellent esthetics during treatment as they fit over the teeth like a mouth guard which won't let anyone know you are undergoing treatment along with the comfort of wear, ease of use, and superior oral hygiene. Moreover, it is a completely painless process because there are no metal brackets or wires which lead to any kind of laceration in the mouth.

Composite Bonding

This is a painless, fast, inexpensive cosmetic technique wherein a tooth coloured resin is placed on top of the natural tooth and moulded to help achieve a straighter and whiter smile. It is ideal for the ones who have chipped teeth, gaps and can correct a wide range of cosmetic concerns including the shape, size, colour and surface appearance of the teeth. The process can be done on just one troublesome tooth or across many, and you’re in and out in one sitting.

Dental Veneers

Dental veneers are a potential, permanent solution to achieve the look you desire. They are wafer-thin, custom-made shells of tooth-coloured materials designed to cover the front surface of teeth to improve your appearance and are a popular choice for those with a misshaped/discoloured/tilted/ teeth or to close a gap between your natural teeth.

Gum Recontouring

Another effective treatment is gum recontouring. Everyone’s gumlines are different. Some might have a high gum line, some might have a low gum line and some might have an uneven gum line. In such cases, gum recontouring works in reshaping the gum line. The treatment involves cutting excess gum tissue around the teeth. The treatment is done to improve the look of the gum, teeth and smile.

(Authored by Dr Kshama Chandan, prosthodontist, award-winning dentist for the youngest smile makeover expert)