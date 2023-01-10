5 Complications Of A Cracked Tooth: Self-Care And Prevention Tips

Treatment depends on the size, depth, and extension of the crack.

5 Effects Of Cracked Tooth On Oral Health

Teeth are brittle and prone to crack or fracture; any individual can develop a tooth fracture. However, the extent of this fracture line may vary in size and depth. Small fracture lines are usually harmless; an extensive fracture line extends more profoundly and can break or split the tooth. Let's take a deeper look at this oral complication with the Senior lecturer, Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Dr Sreelakshmi Pradeep, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore.

Teeth crack for several reasons, such as:

Large dental fillings may weaken the surrounding tooth structure, which may ultimately fracture. Injuries or accidents leading to a blow on the mouth may result in tooth fractures. The excessive force is caused by teeth grinding hard food. Sudden variations in mouth temperature. Biting or chewing on complex objects. Ageing, as it makes your teeth brittle.

How To Identify A Cracked Tooth?

Not all cracked teeth cause signs and symptoms. Sometimes the patient may develop sensitivity to heat, cold, or sweetness, swelling of the gums surrounding the tooth, and pain during chewing, especially after releasing the bite.

How To Diagnose A Cracked Tooth?

It is often challenging to diagnose cracks using an X-ray. It is essential to record a detailed dental history and enquire if the patient has consumed any hard food items or has a habit of grinding the tooth. Cracks can be visualized using magnifying glasses or by using a dye. It is essential to probe the gums to check for signs of inflammation. An advanced radiographic method such as Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) can estimate the crack's exact position, progression, and extent.

Complications Of A Cracked Tooth

An untreated cracked tooth can lead to some complications, such as:

You may like to read

Bad breath due to food lodgement Sensitivity to heat and cold Swollen lymph nodes Pain while eating Swollen gums

Self-Care And Prevention

1. Maintain oral hygiene measures and go for regular dental check-ups.

2. Be cautious while biting on hard food items.

3. If you engage in contact sports, wear a mouth guard and avoid teeth grinding at night.

4. If you have a cracked tooth, wipe your mouth with warm water to reduce swelling. In addition, anti-inflammatory pain relievers help lessen discomfort and swelling.

Taking necessary precautions is the best way to avoid such symptoms. Regular dental checks up may help you identify cracks at an earlier stage and prevent their progression.