Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine ZyCoV-D Set To Enter India's Inoculation Programme: Date And Other Details Revealed

Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine against COVID-19 is indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : November 8, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Vaccines against the deadly coronavirus are the only weapon to fight the odds of this virus infection. In the run against the COVID-19 virus in India, the Centre on Monday placed a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D.

ZyCoV-D In India Soon?

According to the official sources, the Union Health Ministry has given the go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the ZyCoV-D vaccine doses which is set to be included in the national anti-coronavirus inoculation programme this month. Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine against COVID-19 is indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab. The vaccine makers have revealed that in all probability this jab will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive.

ZyCoV-D Here's What We Know So Far

  • ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.
  • Zydus Cadila's COVID jab is a needle-free three-dose vaccine that is to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.
  • The vaccine in all probability will be given to adults initially because of limited production capacity.
  • Before the administration of the vaccine jab to the adults, all the involved frontline workers and vaccinators will be provided a brief training for using the needle-free pharma jet application in actual field settings.
  • According to the official sources, each vaccine doses of ZyCoV-D are costing around Rs 358 excluding taxes for the Centre. This price also includes the cost of a disposable painless jet applicator which has to be used for administering each dose.
  • ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive programme for paediatric immunisation including developing a priority list of comorbidities is being worked out by the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) for the launch of ZyCoV-D and Covaxin.

(With inputs from Agencies)

