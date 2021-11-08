Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine ZyCoV-D Set To Enter India's Inoculation Programme: Date And Other Details Revealed

Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine against COVID-19 is indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab.

Vaccines against the deadly coronavirus are the only weapon to fight the odds of this virus infection. In the run against the COVID-19 virus in India, the Centre on Monday placed a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D.

ZyCoV-D In India Soon?

According to the official sources, the Union Health Ministry has given the go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the ZyCoV-D vaccine doses which is set to be included in the national anti-coronavirus inoculation programme this month. Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine against COVID-19 is indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab. The vaccine makers have revealed that in all probability this jab will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive.

ZyCoV-D Here's What We Know So Far

ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

Zydus Cadila's COVID jab is a needle-free three-dose vaccine that is to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

The vaccine in all probability will be given to adults initially because of limited production capacity.

Before the administration of the vaccine jab to the adults, all the involved frontline workers and vaccinators will be provided a brief training for using the needle-free pharma jet application in actual field settings.

According to the official sources, each vaccine doses of ZyCoV-D are costing around Rs 358 excluding taxes for the Centre. This price also includes the cost of a disposable painless jet applicator which has to be used for administering each dose.

ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive programme for paediatric immunisation including developing a priority list of comorbidities is being worked out by the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) for the launch of ZyCoV-D and Covaxin.

(With inputs from Agencies)

