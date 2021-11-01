Zydus Cadila To Reduce Price of Needle-Free ZyCoV-D COVID-19 Vaccine To Rs 265 Per Dose

Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above. But much do you have to pay for the jab? Read to know.

Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government. However, the final negotiations are still underway and the government has not reached any decision yet. The Ahmedabad-based pharma company earlier had proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose regimen. However, the price was reduced after the government negotiated the cost. Speaking to the media, a source from the vaccine company said, "The company has brought down the price to Rs 358 for each dose which includes Rs 93, the cost of a disposable jet applicator, following repeated negotiations by the government.... A final decision in the matter is likely to be taken this week."

According to the vaccine makers, to administer the needle-free vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing Rs 93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to Rs 358 per dose. That pharma jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. "The jet applicator helps the vaccine fluid to penetrate the skin to enter cells of the recipient," a source was quoted by the PTI as saying.

Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above. The ZyCov-D vaccine was approved by India's regulatory authority on August 20. The three-dose DNA-built vaccine has 66.6 per cent efficacy against Covid. According to the vaccine makers, the second dose will be administered on day 28 from the first dose and the third one on the 56th day from the first dose.

Meanwhile, the government is still waiting for the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for introducing ZyCoV-D in the inoculation drive for adults and children with co-morbities. The government is currently procuring two other vaccines -- Covishield at Rs 205 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 215 per dose -- for the national COVID-19 immunization programme. Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose regimens.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With inputs from Agencies)

