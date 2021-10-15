ZyCoV-D and Covaxin: Guidelines For Parents To Follow While Taking Children For Vaccination

A Paediatrician gives a quick lowdown on the dos and don'ts parents need to follow before getting their children jabbed with either Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is the best way to protect children from Covid-19 infection. Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are the two vaccines that are on the verge of approval for use in paediatric population in India. The government's Subject Expert Committee on October 12 gave in principle approval to the use of Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine in pediatric population, pending approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). ZyCov-D is already approved by DCGI for emergency use in children above 12 years.

There are some vital points for parents to be kept in mind before taking their children for inoculation. In this article, Dr. Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune gives you a quick lowdown on the tips that need to be followed. Do read the article, and don't forget to adhere to the guidelines.

Things you should know about ZyCoV-D and Covaxin

During the second wave, children were affected in large number, requiring the scientists to accelerate the work on developing vaccines to keep them safe from Covid-19 and lower the hospitalization rates. Covid-19 cases are still high in some parts of the country. Keeping this in the mind, Zydus has come up with a vaccine for children above 12. Called ZyCoV-D, the vaccine has received approval for emergency use in India and will be administered to people 12 years and above. Zydus Cadila has been given a green signal for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its vaccine 'ZyCoV-D' by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Are you aware? It is the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered to adults and children above 12. Furthermore, it is a 3-dose vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when injected into the person. It is also touted as beneficial against newer virus strains, including the highly infectious Delta variant. ZyCoV-D will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.

TRENDING NOW

Covaxin is already in use in adult population. After getting clearance from government's Subject expert committee, it is awaiting approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for use in children aged 2 to 18.

Dos and don'ts to follow while vaccinating children against Covid-19

Parents need to follow certain guidelines while getting their children vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Parikh says:

Parents need to get in touch with the child's paediatrician before getting their children jabbed.

Parents need to report to the doctor about the allergies, diseases, and infections their children have before getting vaccinated.

It is imperative to follow a healthy diet before vaccination. So, parents need to make their children eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

On the day of vaccination, children should eat something, and then only take the vaccine.

After getting jabbed, they may encounter mild side-effects such as pain and swelling at the site of injection, fever, and body pain. In case of major side-effects which is a rare occurrence, contact the doctor on an immediate basis.

After vaccination, just stay hydrated and eat healthy foods. Try to limit the consumption of junk and processed foods that can hamper lower your immunity.

Do not do any heavy activities after inoculation, and rest plenty.

RECOMMENDED STORIES