Zoonotic Langya Virus Found In China, 35 People, Several Animals Infected: Know All About It

As the world continues to fight the rising cases of COVID-19 virus infection, health officials in China on Monday said that the country has found cases of the Zoonotic Langya virus (LayV). According to the reports, as many as 35 people in the mainland's Shandong and Henan provinces have tested positive for the virus infection. The reports also added that several animals have been found infected. Speaking to the media, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that Taipei would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the Taipei CDC has issued a precautionary warning, urging people to pay close attention to the news about the spread of the virus. Speaking to the media about the transmission process of the virus infection, the Taiwan CDC Deputy Director Chuang Jen-Hsiang said that currently, no reports have suggested that the virus exhibited human-to-human transmission. He further added that so far nearly 2% of goats and 5% of dogs and other domestic animals tested positive for the virus after a thorough serological survey.

Zoonotic Langya Virus: Know ALL About It

The Zoonotic Langya virus or LayV is a new animal-derived henipavirus that is mostly transferred from animal to animal. However, it is recently being detected in humans. According to the experts, the zoonotic Langya virus belongs to the same genus as the Nipah virus. Also, none of the cases being reported so far was found serious or fatal.

Symptoms of Zoonotic Langya Virus

According to the study published under the title - 'A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China' stated that the new infection cases which are being reported among humans have shown symptoms like fever, fatigue, cough, cold, loss of appetite, muscle cramps or muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting.

