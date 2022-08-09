Zoonotic Langya In China To Germany Reporting First Monkeypox Case In Child: Top Headlines of The Day

Zoonotic Langya In China To Germany Reporting First Monkeypox Case In Child: Top Headlines of The Day

What made headlines today? Check all that is trending right now in the health sector.

Day In A Nutshell | From Germany reporting the first ever monkeypox case in a child to China reporting cases of Zoonotic Langya virus, and India witnessing a sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, so much is happening around the globe right now. Take a quick look at what happened today in the healthcare sector.

Zoonotic Langya Virus Found In China, 35 People, Several Animals Infected

As many as 35 people have tested positive for the recently found Zoonotic Langya Virus infection in China. According to the reports, the Langya henipavirus has been found in China's Shandong and Henan provinces and can be transmitted from animals to humans. Read more about the Zoonotic Langya Virus HERE.

Germany Confirms First Monkeypox Case In Child

A 4-year-old girl has tested positive for the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection in Germany's Pforzheim city. The kid has become the first child monkeypox case in the country. This comes less than three months after the first monkeypox case in Germany was confirmed. Read more about monkeypox cases in children HERE.

Two New Symptoms of Monkeypox Infection

In a recent study, researchers have revealed that unlike previous versions of monkeypox, the current virus outbreak causes new symptoms along with the other classic monkeypox signs. Apart from some of the classic symptoms of monkeypox, solitary lesions and enlarged tonsils are also on the rise among infected patients. Read more about this study HERE.

India Logs 12,751 New Cases of COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, India has registered a total of 12,751 new cases of deadly coronavirus infection. In the same period, the country reported 42 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,772. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 3.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.69 per cent. Read more about the COVID-19 surge in India HERE.

14 People In Varanasi test Positive For HIV

India is currently witnessing a rise in HIV cases. 14 people in Varanasi have tested positive after getting a tattoo from a local tattoo parlour. The people got infected because the parlour had used the same needle for each one of them. Read more about the story HERE.

Recovered From COVID? Fatigue And Headache May Haunt You For Months

