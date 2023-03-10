Zombie Virus Revived In Russia: Will It Affect India Too?

- Health A-Z
Zombie Virus News: While the world seems to be recovering from the coronavirus's menace, a new virus's arrival will cause shivers. Scientists have brought alive the zombie virus buried in Russia's snowy area for 48 thousand years. But now, after it's 'alive', it could be dangerous for countries like India. Furthermore, it is being said that if the ice of Russia and Siberia melts due to the increasing heat in the world, there will be an uproar.
Scientists say these 'zombie' viruses will flood soon, but we do not need to panic.
There is a danger of global warming in countries like India as well. Developed countries blame developing countries. But this danger has now become so big that all the world's nations, including India, may face difficulties in the coming time.
Now the question arises what kind of preparations will have to be made by countries like India for this? After the coronavirus, the world is busy finding a cure for the upcoming epidemic. Although the threat of the zombie virus is not confirmed yet, we have to prepare at every level.
