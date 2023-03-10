Zombie Virus Revived In Russia: Will It Affect India Too?

48,500-Year-Old Infectious ‘Zombie Virus’ Revived By Russian Scientists

Zombie Virus News: While the world seems to be recovering from the coronavirus's menace, a new virus's arrival will cause shivers. Scientists have brought alive the zombie virus buried in Russia's snowy area for 48 thousand years. But now, after it's 'alive', it could be dangerous for countries like India. Furthermore, it is being said that if the ice of Russia and Siberia melts due to the increasing heat in the world, there will be an uproar.

Researchers And Scientists On Zombie Virus

Scientists say these 'zombie' viruses will flood soon, but we do not need to panic.

Scientists believe that due to climate change, the heat has increased, and the ice has melted. As a result, viruses have now been found again in this land.

European researchers say that 13 such viruses have already been found.

Danger Of Global Warming In India

There is a danger of global warming in countries like India as well. Developed countries blame developing countries. But this danger has now become so big that all the world's nations, including India, may face difficulties in the coming time.

Zombie Virus: Is India Prepared?

Now the question arises what kind of preparations will have to be made by countries like India for this? After the coronavirus, the world is busy finding a cure for the upcoming epidemic. Although the threat of the zombie virus is not confirmed yet, we have to prepare at every level.

Know Everything About This Deadly Virus

Scientists have named this virus Pandoravirus Yedoma. However, information has yet to be published about this discovery. Zombie virus is also included in this. This virus is 48,500 years old. Due to global warming, the ice is melting in many parts of the world. Unfortunately, this is creating a new danger. Zombie virus is also one of them. These bacteria can contain dangerous germs.