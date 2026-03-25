Zombie Drug In India: Delivery boy seen standing motionless for 2 hours in Chandigarh, Punjab, leaves netizens puzzled - Watch Viral Video

Has the zombie virus entered India? In a recent video that has gone viral, a delivery boy was seen motionless for about 2 hours in Punjab- leaving netizens puzzled about what went wrong with him.

Zombie Drug In India: Delivery boy seen standing motionless for 2 hours in Chandigarh, Punjab, leaves netizens puzzled | Viral Video

Is this a zombie drug effect or something else? Netizens were left puzzled after a video of a delivery boy carrying a BlinkIt backpack standing motionless for 2 hours went viral from Punjab's Chandigarh. The video post, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, shows the delivery agent standing in one place, completely motionless and unresponsive. According to the locals, the man remained in this state for nearly two hours, drawing massive attention from passersby and social media users about what exactly went wrong.

Reports suggest that some of the locals tried to talk to him, but he remained unresponsive. "Some of the people on the street tried to communicate with him, but he did not result in any clear response. This raised immediate concerns about his health and safety," a local told the media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

What is happening here? A disturbing incident in Chandigarh's Sector 33B has left residents alarmed after a Blinkit delivery worker was seen standing completely still for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses reported that the man appeared unresponsive, staring blankly in one pic.twitter.com/19aeXDVVmQ Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) March 25, 2026

As more people gathered, the unusual nature of the situation quickly fueled curiosity and concern, with many trying to make sense of what had happened. Some began drawing parallels with similar cases reported in other parts of the world, where individuals were found in a trance-like or unresponsive state often linked to substance abuse, mental health episodes, or extreme fatigue. Experts in such cases have previously pointed out that certain drugs, dehydration, or neurological conditions can cause people to appear motionless or disconnected from their surroundings, further intensifying speculation around the cause.

What Is Zombie Drug That People Are Talking About?

"Zombie drug" most commonly refers to Xylazine (or "tranq"), a veterinary sedative mixed with opioids, causing severe skin ulcers and near-unconscious states.

You may like to read

According to scientists, Xylazine is a strong -2 adrenergic agonist medication which was initially developed for veterinary use (as an analgesic and sedative for animals). The drugs' primary goal was to calm down the animals who are undergoing any type of medical procedures or testing - to reduce their suffering. While the initial studies showed positive effects of this drug, over the years, xylazine has raised concerns because it is increasingly being misused by human populations. Due to its opioid-like sedative and euphoric effects, xylazine has become popular among illicit drug users.

"Xylazine is a popular recreational drug, especially when mixed with other drugs to intensify its effects. This is because it is inexpensive and readily available in markets. Xylazine addiction has quickly grown into a global concern with serious repercussions that are seen in 2023. Recent reports of xylazine misuse have increased alarmingly, with some reportedly becoming "zombies" as a result of the drug's harmful effects on the human body. The impact of xylazine misuse in 2023 is examined in this abstract, which emphasises the negative effects, including an increase in mortality and broad health effects. This review discusses the harmful effects of Xylazine and the factors that make it one of the riskiest medications. The paper also includes some case studies on the drug xylazine, which explains why it is known as a zombie drug."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.