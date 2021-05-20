The second wave of COVID-19 infections has shaken India. This wave is even more contagious and fatal than the first. Between April 25 and May 2 India reported 29.44 lacs cases which is the highest number of cases reported by any country in any 7 days’ period since the beginning of the pandemic. The excess burden on healthcare system is also being reflected in the alarming growth rate of deaths in the period. Shortage of vaccines beds ventilators oxygen and medicines makes this situation even worse. In the current situation Zinc emerges as an important element of choice for the