A new study claims that Zinc in food products such as coffee, chocolate or wine may protect from oxidative stress when taken together with other components. According to the Wire report, researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany said that a low life expectancy and ageing are caused by oxidative stress, at least partly.

The study has been published in the journal Nature Chemistry. It has found that zinc can help to protect against oxidative stress because it can activate an organic molecule.

Ivana Ivanovic-Burmazov from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg reportedly said that it is certainly possible that wine, coffee, tea or chocolate may well be available in the future with added zinc. However, any alcohol content whatsoever would destroy the positive effects of this combination.

In order to remain healthy humans need zinc because it is a trace mineral.

Researchers, including those from Auburn University in the US, found that when taken together with a component found in foodstuffs such as wine, coffee, tea and chocolate, zinc can protect against the superoxide responsible for oxidative stress.

The researchers said that this component is a hydroquinone group found in polyphenols, the plant substances responsible for smell and taste.

Zinc activates the hydroquinone groups and produces natural protection against superoxide, a byproduct of human cell respiration that damages the body’s own biomolecules, for example, human genome, proteins or lipids, etc.

