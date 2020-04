Since, your body is unable to store zinc, you need to eat enough every day to meet your daily requirements of this nutrient. @Shutterstock

With the alarming surge in global coronavirus cases, scientists are working overtime to fine a cure and vaccine for the dreaded virus. But till now, no cure has been found. Vaccine trials have started in different parts of the world. But it may still be more than a year before we see anything in the market. So many people are coming up with innovative ways of keeping the infection at bay. Some of these methods are downright harmful and needs to be ignored. But there are some that contain a grain of truth. One such solution is to have more zinc-rich foods or take a zinc supplement.

There is no scientific evidence that zinc will save you from the coronavirus or that it may be the magic cure. But it does boost immunity and is one of the essential nutrients that your body needs. It also metabolizes nutrients and grows and repairs body tissues. And a strong immunity, as you know, will help your body fight against invading pathogens. So, it actually makes sense to include more zinc-rich foods in your diet. Since, your body is unable to store zinc, you need to eat enough every day to meet your daily requirements of this nutrient.

Have more meat

Red meat is a great source of zinc. Just 100 gram of mutton can contain around 4 mg of zinc. Moreoever, you also get the required calories, protein, iron B vitamins, creatine and fat from this amount. But too much of red meatcan increase your risk of heart disease and some cancers. So have it in moderation and include veggies and other foods also in your diet.

Go for shellfish

These are a low-calorie source of zinc. So, add oysters to your diet. Just 6 medium-sized oysters will give you 32 mg zinc. Other choices are shrimp, crab and mussels.

Add legumes to your diet

Lehumes are zinc-rich foods. Chickpeas, lentils and beans are good sources of zinc. Just 100 grams of cooked lentils contain around 12 per cent of your daily requirement of this nutrient. So make legumes a part of your daily diet.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus