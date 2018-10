Did you spot those minor rashes while getting ready for your work? Did you cancel your important meeting as you are down with fever? Are you suffering from joint pain? Be careful, it could be Zika.

Zika virus disease is a mosquito-borne viral infection and most people affected with it will exhibit symptoms like a headache, red eyes (conjunctivitis) and a general feeling of discomfort. The virus can lead to birth defects in babies born to infected pregnant women. Do you know that Zika has also been connected to Guillain-Barre syndrome (a condition in which your immune system tends to attacks your nerves)? Your expert may prescribe you medications but apart from that these natural remedies will also help you to deal with Zika.