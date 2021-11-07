Zika Virus Surge In UP Raises Eyebrows In Delhi; Manish Sisodia Says Delhi Govt Is Alert

Zika Virus Surge In UP Raises Eyebrows In Delhi; Manish Sisodia Says Govt Is On Alert

As Zika virus cases continue to rise in the neighbouring city, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government is on alert and watchful.

As India battles the deadly coronavirus, there seems another danger is lurking over our heads. With the Zika virus on an increase in UP, authorities in the Indian national capital are on an alert, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Several cases of Zika virus have been detected in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur area in the last two weeks, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated on Saturday that the city government was vigilant and monitoring the situation. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh share a border, and many people commute between the two states for employment or other reasons.

Concerns Rise Zika Virus Cases Surge In Kanpur District In UP

The first incidence in Kanpur was reported on October 23, when a warrant officer with the Indian Air Force (IAF) tested positive for the Zika virus. Nine of the 66 people who tested positive for the Zika virus are from the IAF. Samples were taken from several pockets in the vicinity of IAF station hangars and delivered to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) lab in Lucknow for analysis.

The Delhi government is on an alert amid Zika virus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, thirty additional persons in Kanpur tested positive for the Zika virus, bringing the total number of people sick in the area to 66, including nine IAF members. Now, the cases have increased to 79 with 13 more cases of the Zika virus found in Kanpur. Meanwhile, another district in UP (Kannauj district) has reported a case of Zika virus and further the concerns of the authorities.

What Is Zika Virus And What Are The Symptoms?

The Zika virus is spread mostly by mosquito bites from Aedes aegypti, an infected Aedes species. According to the World Health Organization, HIV can also be passed from mother to foetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, blood and blood products transfusions, and organ transplantation. Here are the symptoms you should look out for:

Mild fever

Extreme exhaustion

Muscle ache

Pain in the abdomen

Pink eyes

Rashes on the skin

Headache

Pain in joints

