Zika Virus Outbreak in Pune: PMC Intensifies Surveillance as 6 Fresh Suspected Cases Surface

Zika Virus Outbreak in Pune: PMC Intensifies Surveillance as 6 Fresh Suspected Cases Surface

Pune faces an upswing in Zika virus concerns with six additional suspected cases emerging after the initial discovery in Prateeknagar, Yerawada.

PUNE: Pune is grappling with a surge in Zika virus cases, with six new suspected cases reported in the last week. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken swift action to contain the spread of the virus, intensifying surveillance and vector control measures.

The six new cases add to the five previously reported cases, bringing the total number of Zika cases in Pune to 11 this year. The PMC has been conducting door-to-door surveys in the affected areas to identify and isolate potential cases. The civic body has also deployed fogging machines and teams to spray insecticides in areas where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the vector of Zika virus, are found.

The first Zika case in Pune was reported on November 16, involving a 64-year-old woman who attended a cultural program in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The woman exhibited symptoms of fever and body ache, leading to her admission to a private hospital in Pune, where Zika infection was confirmed.

TRENDING NOW

In response to the unfolding situation, Dr. Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health & Immunization Officer at PMC, expressed, "We are actively conducting surveys to detect likely symptoms, testing individuals exhibiting fever or signs of potential Zika infection, and promoting awareness for routine check-ups.

The Municipal Health Department confirmed six more suspected cases in the same locality, with blood samples sent for testing to ascertain Zika virus presence. These cases intensify concerns, especially considering the cultural program attended by the initial patient, where individuals from Kerala also participated, raising the possibility of transmission.

Signs of Improvement in First Patient, Yet Urgency Persists for Pending Test Reports

Reports indicate that the first patient is showing signs of improvement. However, the urgency remains as test reports for five family members of the initial patient are pending. The PMC continues its vigilance with ongoing testing and preventive measures in Yerawada.

You may like to read

In response to the escalating situation, PMC has sent four fresh samples of suspected Zika virus patients to NIV, Pune. Since November 12, nine patients from Siddharth Nagar Hospital in Yerawada reported symptoms such as fever, headache, and joint pain, prompting the civic body to rule out Zika infection.

Dr. Suryakant Devkar urged the public not to panic and advised seeking medical attention for fever symptoms. He emphasized surveillance in the Yerawada area, with visits to 3,000 houses to check for fever patients and eliminate Aedes breeding sources.

As Zika virus concerns persist, health officials stress personal protection measures, including wearing protective clothing and using bed nets, given the virus's transmission through infected Aedes mosquitoes. With the situation evolving, PMC remains committed to addressing and mitigating the Zika virus threat in Pune.