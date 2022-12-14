Zika Outbreak In Karnataka: Doctors Stress On Preventive Measures

- Health A-Z
The state of Karnataka reported its first case on Zika on Monday. A five-year-old girl from Raichur was reported to be infected with the virus. As per reports, doctors have given a detailed description of the nature of the virus, the treatments available for it, the preventive measures that people need to undertake and also the do's and don'ts.
Some parts of Karnataka are receiving very heavy rainfall at the moment because of which this sudden outbreak of Zika case is taking place. But, health officials have instructed people not to panic. Zika transmission takes place through mosquito bites, sexual contact with an infected person and through blood transfusion. As long as people follow protocols, stay safe and take precautions, there is no need to panic.
Prevention of mosquito breeding is very important. Here are tips given by health officials.
