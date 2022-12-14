Zika Outbreak In Karnataka: Doctors Stress On Preventive Measures

Doctors advise residents on taking precautions amidst Zika outbreak in Karnataka.

The state of Karnataka reported its first case on Zika on Monday. A five-year-old girl from Raichur was reported to be infected with the virus. As per reports, doctors have given a detailed description of the nature of the virus, the treatments available for it, the preventive measures that people need to undertake and also the do's and don'ts.

Some parts of Karnataka are receiving very heavy rainfall at the moment because of which this sudden outbreak of Zika case is taking place. But, health officials have instructed people not to panic. Zika transmission takes place through mosquito bites, sexual contact with an infected person and through blood transfusion. As long as people follow protocols, stay safe and take precautions, there is no need to panic.

Officials Have Put Forth Preventive Measures For Residents

Prevention of mosquito breeding is very important. Here are tips given by health officials.

Avoid accumulation of water at home or in nearby areas.

Mosquitoes breed in fresh water and people should not let water stagnate.

Cover overhead tanks on top of houses if they are open.

Mosquitoes also breed in water which collects in vessels and tires, make sure these areas are clear of stagnant water.

One should be cautious especially if there is a water body in the neighborhood. It should be regularly sprayed with disinfectants.

Cover windows with mosquito nets, and use repellents to prevent mosquito bites.

Wear long sleeved clothing.

It is advisable to undergo routine investigations if one develops symptoms of fever, joint pain and headache.

Self-diagnosis is to be avoided. People should consult their physicians promptly if they develop symptoms that are similar to Zika virus symptoms.