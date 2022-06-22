Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm Found Ineffective Against Omicron Variants

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm Found Ineffective Against Omicron Variants
Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm Found Ineffective Against Omicron Variants

The study found that the neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variants such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, and BA.4/BA.5 "was not or only minimally detectable".

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : June 22, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Omicron COVID-19 variant is mutating and has been forming new sub-variants, at this time experts are saying that only vaccines can keep individuals safe from catching the virus infection. However, in a recent study which was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, researchers have revealed that two doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm produced nothing or only minimally detectable neutralising activity against some Omicron sub-variants.

However, the study authors said that a third dose of the vaccine was found partly restore the neutralising activities against Omicron variants. "In the study, we found that the neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variants such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, and BA.4/BA.5 "was not or only minimally detectable".

Third COVID Vaccine Dose or Booster Dose

The researchers further added that the neutralising activity against these sub-variants was observed in 24-48 per cent of people who received a BBIBP-CorV booster post a two-dose shot. The same was found to be improved by 30-53 per cent among 30 participants who received the third dose of another Covid vaccine ZF2001.

Also Read

More News

The study results also showed that the BA.2.12.1 subvariant were found to have a significantly more resistance than the BA.2 subvariant to a BBIBP-CorV booster, and the BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, and BA.2.13 sub-variants showed significantly more resistance than the BA.2 subvariant to a ZF2001 booster.

Omicron Variants: How Many Are There?

As discussed above, Omicron is mutating and new sub-variants are here. To understand more about it, let's take a look at how many Omicron sub-variants are there right now: BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, BA.4, and BA.5.

(With inputs from IANS)

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on