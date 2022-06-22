Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm Found Ineffective Against Omicron Variants

The study found that the neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variants such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, and BA.4/BA.5 "was not or only minimally detectable".

Omicron COVID-19 variant is mutating and has been forming new sub-variants, at this time experts are saying that only vaccines can keep individuals safe from catching the virus infection. However, in a recent study which was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, researchers have revealed that two doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm produced nothing or only minimally detectable neutralising activity against some Omicron sub-variants.

However, the study authors said that a third dose of the vaccine was found partly restore the neutralising activities against Omicron variants. "In the study, we found that the neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variants such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, and BA.4/BA.5 "was not or only minimally detectable".

Third COVID Vaccine Dose or Booster Dose

The researchers further added that the neutralising activity against these sub-variants was observed in 24-48 per cent of people who received a BBIBP-CorV booster post a two-dose shot. The same was found to be improved by 30-53 per cent among 30 participants who received the third dose of another Covid vaccine ZF2001.

The study results also showed that the BA.2.12.1 subvariant were found to have a significantly more resistance than the BA.2 subvariant to a BBIBP-CorV booster, and the BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, and BA.2.13 sub-variants showed significantly more resistance than the BA.2 subvariant to a ZF2001 booster.

Omicron Variants: How Many Are There?

As discussed above, Omicron is mutating and new sub-variants are here. To understand more about it, let's take a look at how many Omicron sub-variants are there right now: BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, BA.4, and BA.5.

(With inputs from IANS)

