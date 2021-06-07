Several reports have suggested that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are at risk of reinfecting the virus. While people who are suffering from an underlying condition are at a higher risk of contracting the disease, they might not be at risk of dying. A new study on breakthrough infections conducted by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in April-May confirmed that none of the vaccinated persons died from the Covid-19 sickness. This was revealed in the first genomic sequence study of breakthrough infections in the country during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Also Read - Why Some Patients Are COVID-19 Asymptomatic? Gene Linked To It Discovered

Key Findings

According to the research, the variations of concern in the current set of vaccination breakthrough infections analyzed using genome sequencing, closely overlapping and replicating the Covid-19 instances in the state of Delhi, are B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7.

While a handful of vaccine-related illnesses have been recorded in the past, they have all been accompanied by mild symptoms. Neither disease deterioration (stable biomarkers) nor mortality was recorded in the present cohort over the course of the illness, confirming the prior findings. Out of 63 patients, 36 received two doses of the coronavirus vaccination, whereas 27 received at least one dose. Covishield was given to ten patients, whereas Covaxin was given to 53 others.

“Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of vaccination status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients,” it added.

The patients ranged in age from 21 to 92 years old, with 41 men and 22 women. There were no comorbidities in any of the participants that could have acted as a risk factor for infection.

As per the report, “While antibody levels for a subset of patients were available, they became infected nevertheless and presented to the emergency just like other patients, putting in doubt the protection offered and or clinical relevance of total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as a surrogate of Covid-19 immunity.”

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Covid Deaths Continues To Drop

The daily caseload of Covid-19 in India fell for the third day in a row, with 100,636 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 61 days, according to statistics from the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), which was updated on Monday morning. According to the most recent data from the health ministry, the total number of infections in the country has grown to 28,909,975.

It was also reported that 2427 people died from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 349,186 and the death rate to 1.21 per cent. The total number of recoveries increased to 27,159,180, an increase of 174,399 discharges, and the recovery rate improved to 93.94 per cent. Active cases have decreased to 1,401,609, a decrease of 76,190 infections, and account for 4.85 per cent of the total caseload.

Also, the data showed that so far 1,390,916 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been delivered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses administered to 232,786,482.

